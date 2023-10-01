Trump Trades Haymakers with Chris Christie, Ex-Gov Posts Photo of Donald Duck

The evergrowing feud between former President Donald Trump and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie shows no sign of slowing, as the rivalry sharply veered into a Walt Disney fever dream this week.

The latest squabble was ignited Wednesday during the GOP Republican debate when Christie decided to take aim at Trump for his lack of attendance — claiming Trump was “ducking” the debates and his rivals, and labeling Trump “Donald Duck.”

Chris Christie confidently, straight to camera, threatens Donald Trump with the nickname “Donald Duck.” pic.twitter.com/8JqYrWGz1T — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 28, 2023

The 45th president fired back on Truth Social Thursday, stating, “Sloppy Chris Christie only had an 8% Approval Rating when he was Governor of New Jersey.

“His Financial and Economic Results were even WORSE. In other words, he was TERRIBLE!” Trump added.

“Chris is a loser, he always was, and always will be. Very BAD for the Republican Party!”

Christie attempted to fire back Friday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Nothing better than a fake tough guy hiding behind a failed third-tier social media site,” Christie posted.

The former governor decided to once again double down on calling Trump “Donald Duck” and added an altered image of the classic Disney figure, which sported Trump’s signature hairstyle.

Nothing better than a fake tough guy hiding behind a failed third-tier social media site. On your watch: 52 miles of new wall. $7 trillion in new debt. Obamacare is alive and well. Lost to Joe Biden. Who’s the loser? Stop ducking me Donald. pic.twitter.com/k4d3pF6hMN — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) September 29, 2023

While Christie wants his nickname to gain traction, it was met with mockery online as soon as he stated it during the Wednesday debate:

Christie literally did the meme with the Donald Duck line 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ZMxthhNENp — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 28, 2023

“Good wind-up…but terrible punch line: ‘Donald Duck?’ hard to believe Christie is from Jersey,” Fox News contributor Charles Payne noted.

Good wind-up…but terrible punch line: “Donald Duck?”

hard to believe Christie is from Jersey — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) September 28, 2023

Commentator Megyn Kelly called the line “lame” on X.

Trump remains the frontrunner for the GOP presidential nomination with 57.6 percent, with the nearest competitor being Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with 13.7 percent, according to RealClearPolitics.

Christie is in seventh place with only 2.8 percent.

