Trump Trades Haymakers with Chris Christie, Ex-Gov Posts Photo of Donald Duck

 By Maire Clayton  October 1, 2023 at 8:17am
The evergrowing feud between former President Donald Trump and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie shows no sign of slowing, as the rivalry sharply veered into a Walt Disney fever dream this week.

The latest squabble was ignited Wednesday during the GOP Republican debate when Christie decided to take aim at Trump for his lack of attendance — claiming Trump was “ducking” the debates and his rivals, and labeling Trump “Donald Duck.”

The 45th president fired back on Truth Social Thursday, stating, “Sloppy Chris Christie only had an 8% Approval Rating when he was Governor of New Jersey.

“His Financial and Economic Results were even WORSE. In other words, he was TERRIBLE!” Trump added.

“Chris is a loser, he always was, and always will be. Very BAD for the Republican Party!”

Christie attempted to fire back Friday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Nothing better than a fake tough guy hiding behind a failed third-tier social media site,” Christie posted.

The former governor decided to once again double down on calling Trump “Donald Duck” and added an altered image of the classic Disney figure, which sported Trump’s signature hairstyle.

While Christie wants his nickname to gain traction, it was met with mockery online as soon as he stated it during the Wednesday debate:

“Good wind-up…but terrible punch line: ‘Donald Duck?’ hard to believe Christie is from Jersey,” Fox News contributor Charles Payne noted.

Commentator Megyn Kelly called the line “lame” on X.

Trump remains the frontrunner for the GOP presidential nomination with 57.6 percent, with the nearest competitor being Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with 13.7 percent, according to RealClearPolitics.

Christie is in seventh place with only 2.8 percent.

