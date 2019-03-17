Trump Trashes ‘Radical Left Democrats’ After Fox Removes Judge Jeanine Episode

President Donald Trump has called for the return of Jeanine Pirro’s Fox News program, “Justice with Judge Jeanine,” while calling out Democrats in the process in a Sunday morning tweet.

Saturday night, Fox preempted her show — instead broadcasting the aptly titled documentary “Scandalous” — in the aftermath of the judge’s March 9 question about Rep. Ilhan Omar, ABC News reported.

“Bring back @JudgeJeanine Pirro,” Trump tweeted. “The Radical Left Democrats, working closely with their beloved partner, the Fake News Media, is using every trick in the book to SILENCE a majority of our Country.”

Bring back @JudgeJeanine Pirro. The Radical Left Democrats, working closely with their beloved partner, the Fake News Media, is using every trick in the book to SILENCE a majority of our Country. They have all out campaigns against @FoxNews hosts who are doing too well. Fox ….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

Pirro had taken issue with the Minnesota Democrat’s controversial tweets involving Israel’s policy toward Palestinians, according to ABC News.

“Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which is antithetical to the U.S. Constitution?” the judge asked in regard to Omar.

The morning after Pirro’s controversial commentary — wherein she seemed to question the politician’s loyalty to America — Fox News said, “We strongly condemn Jeanine Pirro’s comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar.”

The statement added that the remarks “do not reflect those of the network and we have addressed the matter with her directly.”

Omar accepted Fox’s apology on Twitter.

Thank you, @FoxNews. No one’s commitment to our constitution should be questioned because of their faith or country of birth. https://t.co/haqm7NWRw0 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 11, 2019

Omar has apologized for her own controversial comments, interpreted by some observers as anti-Semitic. As of Sunday morning, Pirro hadn’t publicly expressed remorse for her March 9 assertions.

Deadline reported that Fox News hadn’t explained why it replaced the judge’s show Saturday.

A Fox spokesperson told ABC News, “We’re not commenting on internal scheduling matters.”

President Trump, however, thinks he knows the reason for Fox’s apparent silencing of Pirro’s program: radical Democrats.

“They have all out campaigns against @FoxNews hosts who are doing too well,” he tweeted Sunday.

