Trump Was 'Tremendous Comfort to the Family' at Wake of Slain NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller, Official Says
Former President Donald Trump’s visit to the family of slain New York City police officer Jonathan Diller was an important moment for the suffering family the officer left behind, one local official said.
Diller, 31, was shot to death Monday night during a traffic stop in Queens. Police have arrested two men in connection with his death. Both have long criminal records.
After Trump left the funeral home in Massapeaqua, New York, on Thursday, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said it was “very comforting” to have Trump attend the wake for Diller, according to C-SPAN.
“It was very warm inside,” Blakeman said. “They were very blessed to have someone like President Trump who cared so much, spent a lot of time with the family, and was, again, a tremendous comfort to the family. In probably the most difficult time this family has ever had.”
President Trump comforts the family of fallen NYPD officer Jonathan Diller his during wake in New York City. pic.twitter.com/wHqjF4Y3h1
— Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) March 29, 2024
“It’s an honor for me to be here,” Trump said.
Trump called Diller’s death “a sad, sad event. It’s a horrible thing, and it’s happening all too often.”
Guy Rivera, 34, has been charged with the murder of a police officer and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with Diller’s death, according to the New York Post.
On Monday night, Rivera was sitting in the passenger seat of an illegally parked vehicle when Diller told him to get out of the car, a statement from Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.
When Rivera did not follow orders, Diller reportedly told him to take his hands out of his pockets. Instead, Rivera is accused of pulling out a gun and shooting Diller.
The driver of the vehicle, Lindy Jones, has been arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon.
Trump noted Thursday that the suspects in the crime have long records.
“They don’t learn because they don’t respect,” he said, adding, “Police are the greatest people we have.”
“We have to stop it,” Trump said. “We have to get back to law and order. The only thing we can say is maybe something is going to be learned. We’ve got to toughen it up. We’ve got to strengthen it up.”
In response to a question as he left, Trump said, “We need law and order. These things can’t happen.”
Blakeman said Trump visited privately with Diller’s widow and 1-year-old son and viewed the coffin in which Diller lay, according to The New York Times.
In an interview with the New York Post, Trump said, “We have to cherish our police, not defund our police.”
Trump said he hopes the tragedy will mark a moment in which America takes a stand against crime.
“I was telling Stephanie, the wife, who’s incredible, a 1-year-old baby who doesn’t know that his life has been greatly affected by this,” Trump said. “I said something has to come out of it, and the only thing that you could really think that could come out of it is we get stronger and tougher so this doesn’t keep happening.”
