Former President Donald Trump’s arrest and arraignment Tuesday was more than just a sad but infuriating abuse of power by the Biden administration. It also clarified the true nature of some of our prominent public figures and institutions.

Such a radical act forced anyone who commented on the event to pick a lane. Some chose to protest the political persecution of Trump and demand justice under the rule of law. Others supported the machinations of the wannabe dictators in D.C.

There are allegations about the side Fox News picked.

On Thursday, Jack Posobiec, senior editor of the political website Human Events, claimed the network declined to take a prime-time call from Trump on Tuesday night.

Human Events has learned that President Trump attempted to call-in to Fox News in the 8p block on the night of his arraignment in Miami on his way to Bedminster The request was denied by Fox — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 15, 2023

According to Human Events, Trump was in transit from Miami to Bedminster, New Jersey, when he requested to speak during the 8 p.m. ET news hour.

It is not stated who at Fox News made the decision to reject the call, or if any explanation was made.

Human Events said it received the information from unnamed sources “familiar with Fox News operations.”

According to the report, these same sources said, “They won’t even allow the former President on unless it’s a taped interview (like Bret is doing on Monday) so they can edit it.” Bret Baier’s interview with Trump for “Special Report” is slated to air Monday.

The Western Journal reached out to Fox News for comment Friday morning but did not immediately receive a response.

In the case of Trump, “edited” often means censored. The establishment media is in lockstep in trying to prevent the former president from being seen or heard without the content being filtered and manipulated beforehand.

This was seen earlier Tuesday when both CNN and MSNBC cut live video feeds of Trump meeting with enthusiastic supporters. Real-time images of a popular, upbeat Trump did not mesh with the predetermined story the journalists wanted to run about his impending doom.

Still, if this report is true, from a media business standpoint, Fox News was insane to turn away the call

This was a former president — and the leading GOP candidate in the 2024 presidential race — wanting to comment on a breaking and hugely controversial story. The ratings could have been huge.

It would be very strange for a media organization to turn down a chance to interview the biggest newsmaker of the century right in the middle of the biggest story happening in the country.

Yet this fits other events and reports indicating Fox News is not what it appears to be.

Globalist Rupert Murdoch is the chairman of Fox News’ parent company, Fox Corp. His son James reportedly spent $100 million opposing Trump and supporting Democratic candidates and causes during the 2020 election cycle.

With leadership like that, it is easier to understand anomalies like the far-too-early call of Arizona for Biden in 2020.

In March, Donald Trump Jr. claimed he had been banned from appearing on Fox News by former House Speaker Paul Ryan, who was appointed to the Fox Corp. board of directors in March 2019.

In April, another Fox News plot twist was the sudden firing of the most popular anchor on cable news, Tucker Carlson. The network immediately lost over a million viewers, and it continues to sink.

Fox News will lose even more viewers if it continues with its covert woke activism.

If Posobiec’s report is accurate, it is more evidence the network has abandoned the conservative viewers who made it the most-watched cable network.

