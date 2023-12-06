Trump Triggers the Mainstream Media with Obvious Joke During Hannity Interview

America’s corporate media stooges continue to exhibit shameless left-wing bias in their contemptuous coverage of former President Donald Trump.

It’s a sharp contrast to the restraint they show covering President Joe Biden’s countless blunders — when they’re not actually ignoring them.

In the latest breach of journalistic responsibility, the legacy media accused Trump of threatening to be “a dictator” if he were to win the presidency again.

“I wanna go back to this one issue because the media has been focused on this and attacking you,” Fox News host Sean Hannity said Tuesday at a town hall in Davenport, Iowa.

“Under no circumstances — you are promising America tonight — you would never abuse power as retribution against anybody?” he asked.

Trump replied facetiously: “Except for Day One. I want to close the border and I want to drill, drill, drill.”

Hannity pointed out that securing the border and making the United States energy-independent by drilling for oil is not “retribution.”

Trump: “He says ‘you’re not going to be a dictator are you?’ I said no no no, other than Day 1. We’re closing the border, and we’re drilling drilling drilling. After that, I’m not a dictator.” pic.twitter.com/SZU6KiYd2l — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 6, 2023

Do you trust the mainstream media at all? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (8 Votes) No: 99% (838 Votes)

“I love this guy,” Trump said.

“He says, ‘You’re not going to be a dictator, are you?’ I said: ‘No, no, no, other than Day One. We’re closing the border and we’re drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I’m not a dictator.’”

Hannity reiterated to Trump that following through on his “America First” agenda is not dictatorial.

“That sounds to me like you’re going back to the policies when you were president,” he said.

Predictably, the establishment media twisted and hyped Trump’s joke to suggest he was openly threatening to be “a dictator.”

A somber CNN headline proclaimed: “Trump sidesteps question when asked if he plans to abuse power if reelected.”

A warped CNBC headline declared: “Trump says he won’t be a dictator if elected, ‘except for Day One’

An ominous Associated Press headline warned: “Trump declines to rule out abusing power to seek retribution if he returns to the White House.”

By now, most people are well aware of the corporate media’s left-wing bias and open hostility toward conservatives.

But you’d think that, with their public credibility hovering near historic lows, establishment media outlets would at least make an effort to exhibit some semblance of objectivity in their coverage. But they don’t.

Tsk, this is very telling. The Fortune report by David Bauder and the Associated Press is based on a survey by GALLUP and the KNIGHT FOUNDATION. Read more: https://t.co/PGc4Djboej pic.twitter.com/8cWNsbZdu6 — Pinoytapsilog (@pinoyanghang) May 19, 2023

According to Gallup, American trust in mass media institutions has tanked. Trust is down across all political demographics with the Democrats being the sole exception; this is an industry ripe for disruption. Enter Twitter and Elon Musk.https://t.co/SEXl7FF1DQ pic.twitter.com/jx2FckfTVe — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) January 9, 2023

It’s obvious Trump was joking, especially since the actions he vowed to pursue on “Day One” do not remotely qualify as either dictatorial or vengeful. If anything, these agenda items would enhance national security.

But just as they did during his presidency, the legacy media continue to take the most negative, sinister interpretation of anything Trump says.

This might be understandable if they applied the same harsh, exacting standard to Biden’s numerous epic gaffes. But they don’t, and that’s why they deserve the public’s contempt.

As we approach the start of the New Year and the official launch of the 2024 election cycle, we cannot lose focus on what’s at stake: The United States is in an existential struggle to retain its status as the world’s preeminent superpower.

Biden’s destructive presidency has ushered in crippling inflation, terrifying crime waves, daily border invasions and escalating geopolitical conflicts.

In short, the doddering 81-year-old career politician has done next to nothing to improve the lives of struggling Americans. And he certainly has not earned the privilege of leading the nation.

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful members have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to become a member, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Join right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by becoming a member today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.