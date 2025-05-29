Trump Triumph: GM Announces Single Biggest Plant Investment Ever as Rust Belt Begins to Shine Again

General Motors has announced the single largest investment it has ever made in an engine production plant.

The company said in a news release Tuesday it “plans to invest $888 million in its Tonawanda Propulsion plant to support the production of the sixth generation of GM’s V-8 engines, used in full-size trucks and SUVs.”

The facility is located in Buffalo, New York.

BREAKING: @GM to invest $888M in a new engine line for its Town of Tonawanda engine plant. Details to follow. pic.twitter.com/PrINCPx3OZ — Matthew Glynn (@MattGlynnBflo) May 27, 2025

“Our significant investments in GM’s Tonawanda Propulsion plant show our commitment to strengthening American manufacturing and supporting jobs in the U.S.,” said Mary Barra, GM’s chair and CEO.

“GM’s Buffalo plant has been in operation for 87 years and is continuing to innovate the engines we build there to make them more fuel efficient and higher performing, which will help us deliver world-class trucks and SUVs to our customers for years to come,” she added.

The Wall Street Journal reported that GM abandoned its plans to invest $300 million in electric-vehicle motor production in the plant, opting for the $888 million to build the sixth-generation V-8 engine.

GM Abandons $300 Million EV Project, Invests $888 Million in V-8 Engines The nay sayers were right, at least in the US, and for now. That’s the group I have been in. The US is just not ready for mass EV adoption.https://t.co/REe3artpW5 — Michigan News Source (@MINewsSource) May 28, 2025

GM’s decision to make its largest engine plant investment is just the latest example of the faith that automakers are placing in the American economy, as President Donald Trump seeks to rebuild the nation’s manufacturing base through tariff policies and other pro-growth incentives.

CBS News reported that Honda is moving manufacturing of its Civic Hybrid Hatchback from Japan to its plant in Indiana. Currently, the vehicle is made in both locations, but it will now only be built in the U.S.

Additionally, Hyundai announced in March that it is building an $8 billion plant in Savannah, Georgia.

All told, the company is investing $21 billion in the U.S. economy over the next four years, which will include $5.8 billion to construct a steel manufacturing plant in Louisiana, employing over 1,400 workers.

More investments, more jobs, and more money in the pockets of hardworking Americans – all thanks to President Trump’s economic policies. President Trump is Making America Wealthy Again.💸https://t.co/AWzGvRTfeQ — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) March 24, 2025

Further, Mercedes-Benz announced on May 1 that it plans to expand production at its Tuscaloosa County, Alabama, manufacturing plant.

“Tuscaloosa has been a key hub for Mercedes-Benz vehicles for almost 30 years,” said Ola Källenius, chairman of the board of management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

“It’s a natural step to bring a further model to Alabama as part of a strategy to deepen our commitment to the United States, a market, which has been our home for more than a century,” he added.

Trump’s new Golden Age is on its way with regard to the auto manufacturing, and it’s great to behold!

