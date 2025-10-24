Trump Triumphs as Walmart Suspends H-1B Visas Hires - Retailer's Current H-1B Program So Big It Would Have Cost $240 Million

Who knew that Walmart, of all places, would prove the wisdom and justice of President Donald Trump’s economic policies?

According to Bloomberg, the retailing giant has suspended all job offers to candidates whose employment with the chain would require a $100,000 fee for H-1B visas under rules implemented last month by the Trump administration.

With 2,390 H-1B visa holders in its employ, Walmart would have had to shell out nearly $240 million had it hired those foreign workers under the new rules.

“Walmart is committed to hiring and investing in the best talent to serve our customers, while remaining thoughtful about our H-1B hiring approach,” a Walmart spokeswoman said, per Bloomberg.

The Trump administration has rightly argued that employers abuse the H-1B visa system so as to import cheap foreign labor.

In this case, however, the foreign labor in question might not qualify as “cheap.”

Indeed, the new visa fees mostly affect Walmart’s corporate workforce, per Bloomberg.

From the perspective of Trump’s Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, that qualifies as even better news. After all, in that case those 2,390 jobs would become high-paying American jobs.

From a broader perspective, too, one marvels at the irony of Walmart as the exemplar of Trump’s wisdom.

Do you support Trump’s massive H-1B visa fee? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (98 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Who can forget, for instance, the Walmart-related mockery Trump supporters received at the hands of disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok, who expressed his disdain for the president’s voters in 2016 text messages to equally disgraced former FBI lawyer Lisa Page?

“Just went to a Southern Virginia Walmart. I could smell the Trump support,” Strzok texted Page in Aug. 2016, per Newsweek.

More recently, Trump-hating ABC News propagandist George Stephanopoulos tried to elicit anti-Trump comments from Walmart CEO John Furner.

Instead, Furner confirmed the brilliant success of the president’s tariff policies.

“About two-thirds of what we sell is either made, grown, or assembled here in the United States,” the CEO told a dismayed Stephanopoulos on Tuesday’s episode of ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Thus, Trump’s tariffs gave Walmart an incentive to sell American products.

In like manner, the president’s new $100,000 H-1B visa fee gave the retail giant an incentive to freeze foreign hirings.

It is almost as if Trump knows what he is doing. And American workers, including Strzok’s smelly Walmart people, will reap the benefits.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.