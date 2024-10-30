Share
Former President Donald Trump campaigned in a garbage truck in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Thursday, following comments from President Joe Biden, which called Trump supporters “garbage.”
Former President Donald Trump campaigned in a garbage truck in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Thursday, following comments from President Joe Biden, which called Trump supporters “garbage.” (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Trump Trolls Biden, Campaigns in Garbage Truck Amid 'Garbage' Controversy

 By Michael Austin  October 30, 2024 at 4:41pm
Former President Donald Trump capitalized on a recent Democratic controversy during a campaign visit to the swing state of Wisconsin on Wednesday.

Trump rolled up to reporters in a “campaign-themed garbage truck” to answer questions from reporters in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The former president also appeared to be wearing the type of vest typically worn by waste management workers.

“How do you like my garbage truck?” Trump said to reporters in a now-viral video. “This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden.”

The stunt is almost certainly in response to comments made by President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

During a Zoom call with Voto Latino, Biden commented on an ill-received joke made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at Trump’s rally in Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday.

Hinchcliffe — a renowned roast comic — ended the joke by referring to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage.”

Was this a smart move by the Trump campaign?

In response to the joke, Biden said the following: “The only garbage I see floating out there is [Trump’s] supporters.”

The comment quickly went viral, generating intense backlash.

The president later attempted to clarify the comment via a social media post while characterizing Hinchcliffe’s joke as “hateful rhetoric.”

Trump was at a rally on Tuesday when he first heard the news about Biden’s comment.

Supporters got to see Trump’s real-time reaction to the controversy.

Trump immediately compared the comment to Hillary Clinton’s infamous “basket of deplorables” remark about Trump supporters.

“That didn’t work out,” Trump said. “Garbage, I think, is worse, right?”

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

