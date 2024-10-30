Trump Trolls Biden, Campaigns in Garbage Truck Amid 'Garbage' Controversy

Former President Donald Trump capitalized on a recent Democratic controversy during a campaign visit to the swing state of Wisconsin on Wednesday.

Trump rolled up to reporters in a “campaign-themed garbage truck” to answer questions from reporters in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The former president also appeared to be wearing the type of vest typically worn by waste management workers.

“How do you like my garbage truck?” Trump said to reporters in a now-viral video. “This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden.”

“How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden.” Lmfao.pic.twitter.com/C7okhY31bg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 30, 2024

The stunt is almost certainly in response to comments made by President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

During a Zoom call with Voto Latino, Biden commented on an ill-received joke made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at Trump’s rally in Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday.

Hinchcliffe — a renowned roast comic — ended the joke by referring to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage.”

In response to the joke, Biden said the following: “The only garbage I see floating out there is [Trump’s] supporters.”

The comment quickly went viral, generating intense backlash.

The president later attempted to clarify the comment via a social media post while characterizing Hinchcliffe’s joke as “hateful rhetoric.”

Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump’s supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage—which is the only word I can think of to describe it. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That’s all I meant to say. The… — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 30, 2024

Trump was at a rally on Tuesday when he first heard the news about Biden’s comment.

Supporters got to see Trump’s real-time reaction to the controversy.

WATCH: Sen. Marco Rubio breaks news that Joe Biden called Trump supporters “GARBAGE” at rally in Allentown, PA pic.twitter.com/e7hsKQOFSM — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) October 30, 2024

Trump immediately compared the comment to Hillary Clinton’s infamous “basket of deplorables” remark about Trump supporters.

“That didn’t work out,” Trump said. “Garbage, I think, is worse, right?”

