Trump Trolls Democrats by Sending Giant Christmas Card and Pelosi Letter to Every Senator

Hours before the House of Representatives was set to vote on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, the White House was doing its part to troll Democratic senators.

At least two Democratic senators shared photos Wednesday of a Christmas card they had received from the White House.

But the card didn’t come alone.

Along with the card (actually two cards, according to one senator), the White House delivered a copy of the six-page letter Trump had sent a day prior to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Each senator’s office received the full package from the White House, Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy tweeted Wednesday.

But considering which party is trying to remove Trump from office, it’s not a stretch to say that Democrats were the ones being trolled.

“True story: there is a White House staffer going around the Senate delivering to each office, as a package, the incoherent, scathing Pelosi letter AND…wait for it…a giant 16×12 White House Christmas card (along with, implausibly, a second smaller Christmas card),” Murphy tweeted.

True story: there is a White House staffer going around the Senate delivering to each office, as a package, the incoherent, scathing Pelosi letter AND…wait for it…a giant 16×12 White House Christmas card (along with, implausibly, a second smaller Christmas card). What a day. pic.twitter.com/y8gZuQbipl — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 18, 2019

“What a day.”

Murphy’s colleague from Connecticut, Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal, also tweeted about the Christmas card and letter he had received.

“Thanks for this card & your 6 page impeachment screed. Bizarrely delivered together,” Blumenthal said.

Thanks for this card & your 6 page impeachment screed. Bizarrely delivered together. Happy Holidays & best wishes for the coming year! pic.twitter.com/kUDektXMvt — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) December 18, 2019

“Happy Holidays & best wishes for the coming year!”

A White House spokesperson told The Hill that the letter to Pelosi and the Christmas card were delivered in separate envelopes, though as Murphy noted, they appear to have been part of the same package.

The Western Journal reached out to the White House for comment on what exactly was delivered to each Senate office, but did not hear back in time for publication of this article. We will update this story if and when we do hear back.

Trump’s letter to Pelosi, delivered on the eve of the impeachment vote, slammed the California Democrat for evoking the Founding Fathers in her attempt to impeach the president.

“This impeachment represents an unprecedented and unconstitutional abuse of power by Democrat Lawmakers, unequaled in nearly two and a half centuries of American legislative history,” Trump wrote.

“You dare to invoke the Founding Fathers in pursuit of this election-nullification scheme — yet your spiteful actions display unfettered contempt for America’s founding and your egregious conduct threatens to destroy that which our Founders pledged their very lives to build,” Trump added.

“Even worse than offending the Founding Fathers, you are offending Americans of faith by continually saying, ‘I pray for the president,’ when you know this statement is not true unless it is meant in a negative sense. It is a terrible thing you are doing, but you will have to live with it, not I!”

While Trump is expected to be impeached in the Democrat-dominated House, a two-thirds majority in the Senate is needed to convict and remove him from office.

Since Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the upper chamber of Congress, it’s highly unlike Trump will be removed via impeachment.

