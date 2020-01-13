Trump Trolls Pelosi and Schumer with Image Suggesting They're Pro-Iran

President Donald Trump slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Monday without saying a word.

Trump retweeted a fake photo of Pelosi in a hijab standing with Schumer in front of an Iranian flag.

The original tweet also bore the text, “The corrupted Dems trying their best to come to the Ayatollah’s rescue. #NancyPelosiFakeNews.” The hashtag later trended on Twitter.

The corrupted Dems trying their best to come to the Ayatollah's rescue.#NancyPelosiFakeNews

On Friday, House Democrats pushed through a measure that would block Trump from attacking Iran without getting congressional approval.

Trump lashed out at Democrats Monday on Twitter while giving a shoutout to anti-government protesters in Tehran.

He noted that some Democrats and media personalities had whitewashed the image of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the leader of Iran’s Quds force who supported terrorist groups that battled U.S. forces in Iraq.

“The Democrats and the Fake News are trying to make terrorist Soleimani into a wonderful guy, only because I did what should have been done for 20 years. Anything I do, whether it’s the economy, military, or anything else, will be scorned by the Rafical Left, Do Nothing Democrats!” Trump tweeted, misspelling “radical.”

"The Democrats and the Fake News are trying to make terrorist Soleimani into a wonderful guy, only because I did what should have been done for 20 years. Anything I do, whether it's the economy, military, or anything else, will be scorned by the Rafical Left, Do Nothing Democrats!" Trump tweeted, misspelling "radical."

During the anti-government demonstrations, accounts from Tehran said that protesters refused to step on the flags of the U.S. and Israel that had been painted on the street.

During the anti-government demonstrations, accounts from Tehran said that protesters refused to step on the flags of the U.S. and Israel that had been painted on the street.

“Wow! The wonderful Iranian protesters refused to step on, or in any way denigrate, our Great American Flag. It was put on the street in order for them to trample it, and they walked around it instead. Big progress!” the president tweeted.

"Wow! The wonderful Iranian protesters refused to step on, or in any way denigrate, our Great American Flag. It was put on the street in order for them to trample it, and they walked around it instead. Big progress!" the president tweeted.

Trump also vented his frustration with the concern voiced by Democrats and the media over whether there was, in fact, an imminent attack being planned by Soleimani at the time of the drone strike that killed him.

“The Fake News Media and their Democrat Partners are working hard to determine whether or not the future attack by terrorist Soleimani was “imminent” or not, & was my team in agreement. The answer to both is a strong YES., but it doesn’t really matter because of his horrible past!” Trump wrote.

"The Fake News Media and their Democrat Partners are working hard to determine whether or not the future attack by terrorist Soleimani was "imminent" or not, & was my team in agreement. The answer to both is a strong YES., but it doesn't really matter because of his horrible past!" Trump wrote.

Although the U.S. and Iran appeared to back off from military conflict last week, on Friday the U.S. added a new layer of economic sanctions against Iran, according to a White House media pool report.

“I have issued an Executive Order authorizing the imposition of sanctions against any individual or entity operating in the construction, manufacturing, textiles, or mining sectors of the Iranian economy or anyone assisting those who engage in this sanctioned conduct. This order will have a major impact on the Iranian economy, authorizing powerful secondary sanctions on foreign financial institutions. Iran continues to be the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism,” Trump said in a statement announcing the sanctions.

“The United States will continue to counter the Iranian regime’s destructive and destabilizing behavior. Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon. These punishing economic sanctions will remain until the Iranian regime changes its behavior. The United States is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it,” the statement went on.

