Trump Trying to Tank 'Horrible' Bipartisan Border Bill, Says He Wants the Blame if It Fails

Donald Trump is determined to tank the “horrible” bipartisan border bill promoted by Joe Biden.

Speaking to his supporters in Las Vegas on Saturday, the Republican front-runner said he would be happy to take the blame if his interventions were the reason the bill failed.

“As the leader of our party, there is zero chance I will support this horrible open borders betrayal of America,” Trump said during the speech, according to The Hill.

“I’ll fight it all the way. A lot of the senators are trying to say, respectfully, they’re blaming it on me. I say, that’s okay. Please blame it on me. Please.”

Trump added that Biden has the presidential authority to secure the border.

“If Joe Biden truly wanted to secure the border, he doesn’t really need a bill,” Trump added. “I didn’t need a bill. I did it without a bill.”

President Trump: "If Joe Biden truly wanted to secure the border, he doesn't really need a bill. I didn't need a bill. I did it without a bill!"

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson has also described the bill as “dead on arrival,” on the basis that Biden has the executive authority to resolve the issue without Congress

“President Biden can begin to secure the border by ending catch-and-release, ceasing exploitation of parole authority, reinstating the Remain in Mexico program, expanding the use of expedited removal authority, and renewing construction of the border wall,” he wrote on the platform X.

“The President must start by using the broad legal authority he already possesses to reclaim our nation’s sovereignty and end the mass release of illegal aliens into our country.”

"President Biden falsely claimed yesterday he needs Congress to pass a new law to allow him to close the southern border, but he knows that is untrue. As I explained to him in a letter late last year, and…"

Not all Republicans are so opposed to the bill. Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford, who was part of the team of lawmakers who negotiated it, has said it will end up stemming the tide of the millions of illegals entering the country each year.

“I’m looking forward to President Trump getting the opportunity to be able to read it, like everybody else is,” Lankford said on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Bloomberg reported.

Sen. Lankford denies the media reports that the Senate border bill allows up to 5,000 illegal immigrants per day into the U.S., calling it "internet rumors." "This bill focuses on getting us to zero illegal crossings a day…This is the most misunderstood section…"

“This bill focuses on getting us to zero illegal crossings a day,” he said on “Fox News Sunday.”

“This is the most misunderstood section of this proposal … It is a shutdown of the border, and everyone gets turned around.”

