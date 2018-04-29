The Western Journal

Trump Turns Back on White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Favor of Rally

By Jack Davis
April 29, 2018 at 8:13am

President Donald Trump rallied with supporters in Michigan Saturday night instead of attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which he referred to as “the Fake News Prom,” Fox News reported.

“You may have heard, I was invited to another event tonight, the White House Correspondents’ dinner,” Trump said, according to Fox News. “But I’d much rather be in Washington, Michigan, than in Washington, D.C., right now.”

“Is this better than that phony Washington White House Correspondents’ thing? Is this more fun?” Trump added. “I could be up there tonight, smiling like I love where their hitting you shot after shot, these people, they hate your guts.”

During the rally, Trump spoke about relations with North Korea. Trump’s supporters chanted “Nobel,” referring to the coveted peace prize, according to NBC.

“That’s very nice, ‘Nobel,'” Trump responded. “I just want to get the job done.”

Trump said in dealing with North Korea, his administration was “not playing games.”

“If we would’ve said where we are today from three or four months ago, remember they were saying, ‘He’s going to get us into nuclear war,’” Trump recalled. “No, no, no. … Strength is going to keep us out of nuclear war, not gonna get us in.”

He added that “a very important meeting would likely happen in the coming weeks. We’ll see how it goes. Whatever happens, happens. Look, I may go in, may not work out, I leave. I’m not going to be a John Kerry who makes that horrible Iran deal.”

Trump said his hard-line attitude toward North Korea has been critical in getting that nation to talk.

“I had one of the fake- news groups this morning, they were saying, ‘What do you think President Trump had to do with it?'” Trump said. “I’ll tell you what — like how about everything.”

Trump attacked Democratic Sen. Jon Tester of Montana, whose allegations against Veterans Administration nominee Dr. Ron Jackson, although unproven, led to Jackson withdrawing. Trump said such conduct was part of how the opponents of his administration work.

“So they try and destroy a man. … Well they’re doing it with us, they’re trying their damnedest,” Trump said.

RELATED: Kathy Griffin Heaps Praise After Wolf Bombs Correspondents Dinner

Trump singled out former FBI Director James Comey, who he called “a liar and a leaker.” Comey, who has recently released a book, released memos of his conversations with Trump that were highly critical of the president.

“But you watch Comey and you watch the way he lies. And then he’s got the memos, I wonder when he wrote the memos, right?” Trump said. “Then he’s got the memos and he puts them up. Watch the way he lies, it’s the most incredible thing.”

“I did you a great favor when I fired this guy,” he told the crowd.

Trump voiced confidence that the November midterm elections will be a GOP victory.

“We gotta go out, and we gotta fight like hell,” Trump said, according to CNN. “And I think we’re going to do great in the Senate, and I think we’re going to do great in the House because the economy is so good.”

