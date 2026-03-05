President Donald Trump called out Republican lawmakers Thursday morning, saying they should pass the “Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act” to secure U.S. elections.

The commander in chief posted a message on Truth Social, telling GOP lawmakers to act fast and with vigor.

“The Republicans MUST DO, with PASSION, and at the expense of everything else, THE SAVE AMERICA ACT – And not the watered down version,” he wrote.

“This is a Country Defining fight for the Soul of our Nation!” Trump concluded.

The bill has already passed the House of Representatives, despite Republicans’ razor-thin majority.

Polling has shown a huge majority of Americans support such measures.

A Pew Research Center survey from August 2025 found 83 percent of Americans, including 71 percent of Democrats, support requiring “all voters to show government-issued photo identification to vote.”

Nationwide pressure has been building for Senate Republicans to pass the bill and send it to Trump’s desk by using the “talking filibuster.”

This would force Democrats hold the Senate floor by speaking or debating. Once they stop, the GOP could theoretically pass the bill with only 51 votes.

They currently hold a 53-47 majority, with Vice President J.D. Vance ready to act as a tie-breaker in the event of a 50-50 split.

Trump has also pushed Senate leadership to get rid of the filibuster altogether, in order to codify his top agenda items.

Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah has been leading the push to pass the SAVE Act, and the bill has reportedly gained the support of 50 senators thus far, NBC News reported.

GOP Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota, however, has refused to take tangible steps to initiate a talking filibuster or to change Senate rules.

Another senior Republican Senator, John Cornyn of Texas, is currently headed for a primary runoff against state Attorney General Ken Paxton, who said Thursday that he would consider dropping out of the race altogether if the bill gets through.

“The Save America Act is the most important bill the U.S. Senate could ever pass, and I’m committed to helping President Trump get it done,” Paxton wrote on the social media site X. “I would consider dropping out of this race if Senate Leadership agrees to lift the filibuster and passes the SAVE America Act.

“John Cornyn is a coward who has refused to support abolishing the filibuster to pass this bill,” he continued. “Now, Fake News reporters and the establishment are trying to destroy me with misinformation. The truth is clear: No one has been more loyal to Donald Trump than me — fighting the stolen 2020 election, being in Mar-a-Lago when he announced his 2024 campaign, and standing with him in NY in the face of lawfare.”

Paxton added, “For the good of our country and for the good of passing President Trump’s agenda, I am determined to help him get this done.”

