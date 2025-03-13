Share
Commentary
President Donald Trump, right, meets with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, left, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. (Mandel Ngan - AFP /Getty Images)

Trump Turns Rosie O'Donnell's Flight to Ireland Into a Joke, Shuts Her Down with One Line to Irish PM

 By Samantha Chang  March 13, 2025 at 5:00am
President Donald Trump hilariously roasted leftist agitator Rosie O’Donnell during a White House media briefing with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin on Wednesday.

When a reporter asked Martin why he allowed the embittered comedian to move to his country, Trump interjected with a comical jab at the former “View” co-host.

Ireland is known for very happy, fun-loving people,” a reporter asked Martin. “Why in the world would you let Rosie O’Donnell move to Ireland?”

“I think she is going to lower your happiness level,” the reporter warned.

Martin chuckled good-naturedly. And before he could respond, the president jumped in with a Trumpian wisecrack.

“That’s true. I like that question. Do you know you have Rosie O’Donnell?” Trump asked Martin. “Do you know who she is?

“You’re better off not knowing,” he quipped.

As a reminder, O’Donnell — a virulent Trump-hater since 2015 — was one of the few “celebrities” who actually followed through on their promise to flee the country if Trump got re-elected.

In a Tik-Tok video Tuesday, the disgruntled comedian said she self-deported to Ireland on Jan. 15, just days before Trump’s second inauguration.

“When it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that’s when we will consider coming back,” O’Donnell said. “It’s been heartbreaking to see what’s happening politically.”

It’s hilarious that these “celebrities” think the public cares whether they leave the U.S. or not.

In O’Donnell‘s case, few Americans even noticed she had moved. And when they found out, many were thrilled that the vitriolic harpy was gone, and they hoped she wouldn’t return.

It is now 52 days since Trump took office, and the mood of the country has shifted dramatically. Many Americans feel hopeful and optimistic for the first time in years.

Trump still has a lot to do if he’s serious about delivering on his promises to halt illegal immigration, strengthen the U.S. economy, and restore world peace.

But the self-deportation of toxic left-wing shrews such as Rosie O’Donnell is a step in the right direction.

