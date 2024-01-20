Share
News

Trump Turns the Tables, Explains Why Biden Is a 'Threat to Democracy'

 By Ben Kew and Lorri Wickenhauser   January 20, 2024 at 11:09am
Share

Former President Donald Trump has warned that Joe Biden is a threat to American democracy.

In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Trump explained why the man currently occupying the Oval Office poses a very real threat to the country’s democratic institutions.

“I’m sure the Supreme Court is going to say, ‘We’re not going to take the vote away from the people,'” Trump said of recent efforts by liberal states to have him removed from the presidential ballot.

“Now, Biden is a threat to democracy,” he continued. “He’s an absolute threat to democracy. He’s very dangerous for a couple of reasons.”

“Number one, he’s grossly incompetent, which is the number one reason. But he’s also — actually, in his own way, it’s not him. It’s the people … around him. He’s got some very bad people surrounding him at that desk.”

Trending:
Disturbing Sight as Half-Dressed People Crowd Onto Public Transit for 'No Pants Day'

“You have people running the Department of Justice surrounding him. They’re young and they’re smart and they are communists and they’re Marxists, they’re fascists, and they’re running this country. They’re running it right into the ground.”


I

Trump’s comments effectively turn the tables on Biden, who has long claimed that Trump represents an existential threat to American democracy.

Is Trump right about Biden?

During a recent speech in Pennsylvania on the third anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion, Biden reiterated his view that Trump is willing to “sacrifice our democracy [to] put himself in power.”

However, during Trump’s interview with Hannity, he pointed out the reasons that Biden is actually the one Americans should worry about.

The two discussed Trump’s recent record-setting win in the Iowa caucus, where he secured a 30-point win and 51 percent of the vote.

Trump told Hannity one reason for that victory is “because the Biden administration is so bad, and we now have a contrast. You didn’t have a contrast so much before, and now you have a contrast.

Related:
Teacher Brutalized by 270-lb Student Rejects Activists' Pleas for Leniency, Wants Him to Face Maximum Sentence

“The difference is so stark; it’s so massive,” Trump continued.

Under the Biden administration, “the country is a different place,” the former president told the host.

In contrast, when he was president, Trump said, “We were respected all over the world.”

Trump told Hannity that if he had remained in the White House, “you would have never had the attack on Ukraine, you would have never had the attack on Israel. … You wouldn’t have had inflation … and now we have the exact opposite. We have a mess. We have the worst president in history.”

Trump said Biden has”killed our country with his policies.”

“The border is a disaster — everything he does is a disaster,” he said.

“What he did in Afghanistan is the most embarrassing moment in the history of our country. Giving them $85 billion worth of equipment, killing our soldiers, wounding — horribly — our soldiers and leaving people behind … the man is incompetent.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a conservative journalist and commentator. Originally from the United Kingdom, he studied politics and modern languages at the University of Bristol. He started his career at Breitbart London aged 20, before moving to the U.S. to cover Congress and eventually becoming the outlet’s Latin America correspondent until the end of 2020. Since then he has worked in editorial roles at RedState and Human Events. He has also written for The Spectator, Spiked, The Epoch Times, The Critic and PanAm Post.
Ben Kew is a conservative journalist and commentator. Originally from the United Kingdom, he studied politics and modern languages at the University of Bristol. He started his career at Breitbart London aged 20, before moving to the U.S. to cover Congress and eventually becoming the outlet’s Latin America correspondent until the end of 2020. Since then he has worked in editorial roles at RedState and Human Events. He has also written for The Spectator, Spiked, The Epoch Times, The Critic and PanAm Post.




Pierce Brosnan Pleads Not Guilty After Alleged Actions at Yellowstone
Tech CEO Falls to Death After On-Stage Stunt Goes Wrong
Alec Baldwin Cuts $10 Million Off Mansion's Sale Price as Legal Troubles Grow
Company Disables AI After Customer Tricks It Into Leveling the Firm
Hospital Announces It May Deny Care to Patients Making 'Offensive' Statements
See more...
Lorri Wickenhauser
Associate Story Editor
Lorri Wickenhauser has worked at news organizations in California and Arizona. She joined The Western Journal in 2021.
Lorri Wickenhauser has worked at news organizations in California and Arizona. She joined The Western Journal in 2021.




Recall for Goods Sold at Costco, Sam's Club as Outbreak Spreads to 22 States
Tragedy Strikes 'Pawn Stars' Family, Son of Rick Harrison Dead at 39
'Tragic': World Champion Pole Vaulter Dies at Age 29
Watch: Hunter Biden Gets Triggered During Congressional Hearing, Stalks from Room
Watch: Gen Z Office Worker Claims He Was Fired Over Viral Slam of Secret Santa Gift He Received
See more...

Conversation