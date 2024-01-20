Trump Turns the Tables, Explains Why Biden Is a 'Threat to Democracy'

Former President Donald Trump has warned that Joe Biden is a threat to American democracy.

In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Trump explained why the man currently occupying the Oval Office poses a very real threat to the country’s democratic institutions.

“I’m sure the Supreme Court is going to say, ‘We’re not going to take the vote away from the people,'” Trump said of recent efforts by liberal states to have him removed from the presidential ballot.

“Now, Biden is a threat to democracy,” he continued. “He’s an absolute threat to democracy. He’s very dangerous for a couple of reasons.”

“Number one, he’s grossly incompetent, which is the number one reason. But he’s also — actually, in his own way, it’s not him. It’s the people … around him. He’s got some very bad people surrounding him at that desk.”

“You have people running the Department of Justice surrounding him. They’re young and they’re smart and they are communists and they’re Marxists, they’re fascists, and they’re running this country. They’re running it right into the ground.”



I



Trump’s comments effectively turn the tables on Biden, who has long claimed that Trump represents an existential threat to American democracy.

During a recent speech in Pennsylvania on the third anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion, Biden reiterated his view that Trump is willing to “sacrifice our democracy [to] put himself in power.”

Trump proudly posts on social media that the words that best describe his 2024 campaign are “revenge,” “power,” “dictatorship.” There is no confusion about who Trump is and what he intends to do. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 7, 2024

However, during Trump’s interview with Hannity, he pointed out the reasons that Biden is actually the one Americans should worry about.

The two discussed Trump’s recent record-setting win in the Iowa caucus, where he secured a 30-point win and 51 percent of the vote.

Trump told Hannity one reason for that victory is “because the Biden administration is so bad, and we now have a contrast. You didn’t have a contrast so much before, and now you have a contrast.

“The difference is so stark; it’s so massive,” Trump continued.

Under the Biden administration, “the country is a different place,” the former president told the host.

In contrast, when he was president, Trump said, “We were respected all over the world.”

Trump told Hannity that if he had remained in the White House, “you would have never had the attack on Ukraine, you would have never had the attack on Israel. … You wouldn’t have had inflation … and now we have the exact opposite. We have a mess. We have the worst president in history.”

Trump said Biden has”killed our country with his policies.”

“The border is a disaster — everything he does is a disaster,” he said.

“What he did in Afghanistan is the most embarrassing moment in the history of our country. Giving them $85 billion worth of equipment, killing our soldiers, wounding — horribly — our soldiers and leaving people behind … the man is incompetent.”

