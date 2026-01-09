Trump Turns the Tables on Fani Willis, Seeks Millions After Her RICO Lawfare Case Fell Apart

President Donald Trump is seeking nearly $6.3 million from Georgia’s Fulton County in connection with the dismissed case against him pursued by District Attorney Fani Willis.

In 2023, Willis had Trump indicted under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations law, claiming Trump acted illegally in his efforts to push back against the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The case was eventually dismissed, and in December 2024, the Georgia Court of Appeals said that a lower court made a mistake in giving Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade, a romantic partner of Willis, the choice of one or the other stepping aside, according to the website Law and Crime.

The court ruled that the “significant appearance of impropriety” meant Willis and her office should be “wholly disqualified.” Willis appealed that decision but lost.

That paved the way for a motion to recoup $6.3 million in attorneys’ fees in a motion that cited a Georgia law that said when a district attorney is dismissed, the defendant in the case “shall” be entitled to a payout.

The three-page motion filed Wednesday by attorney Steve Sadow, representing Trump, included about 200 pages of attachments breaking down the costs for which Trump wants to be reimbursed.

Arguing the law “mandates such recovery when a prosecuting attorney is disqualified due to improper conduct and the case is dismissed,” the motion said Willis launched a “politically motivated, lengthy investigation.”

“This dismissal paves the way for the award of reasonable attorney fees and litigation expenses,” the motion said.

“Each of the necessary elements have been met: DA Willis was disqualified based upon improper conduct, the criminal case was dismissed, and the criminal case was pending when the statute went into effect. This motion is timely filed,” the document added.

The motion noted Trump’s co-defendants can also file for reimbursement.

“President Trump intends to adopt the motions for attorney fees and costs filed by his co-defendants,” a footnote said. “He will do so in a separate pleading after all such motions are filed.”

The statute said that when a prosecutor is “disqualified due to improper conduct on the part of such prosecuting attorney” and the case is “dismissed by the court or a subsequent prosecutor tasked with prosecuting such case following such disqualification,” then “any defendant against whom such charges are dismissed shall be entitled to an award of all reasonable attorney’s fees and costs incurred by the defendant in defending the case.”

Sadow said the case was “rightfully dismissed” in remarks to Law and Crime.

“In accordance with Georgia law, President Trump has moved the Court to award reasonable attorney fees and costs incurred in his defense of the politically motivated, and now rightfully dismissed case brought by disqualified Fani Willis,” he said.

Sadow said he understands this is a blow for taxpayers, but noted they are paying the price for Willis trying to use her prosecution as a means to build her career.

“Of course, I feel for them. Unfortunately, for them as well, they made the choice for Fani Willis,” he said, according to WAGA-TV.

“Fani Willis brought this politically motivated, ill-fated case. She got disqualified; she lost. And the law says, now her office has to pay for her conduct,” he said.

Willis seeks to intervene in the case over the legal fees.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.