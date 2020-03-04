Trump Tweets Super-Cut Video of Biden Gaffes That Ought To End His Candidacy Today

If you didn’t know it by now, former Vice President Joe Biden is somewhat of a gaffe machine.

The Democratic presidential candidate has grabbed headlines in recent weeks for making a number of bizarre statements and for, at times, being generally unaware of his surroundings.

But those gaffes are just the most recent in a decades-long career that has been riddled with head-scratching verbal blunders.

Thankfully for those of us who enjoy watching them, President Donald Trump shared something of a greatest hits compilation of Biden highlights (or lowlights) from Fox News on his Twitter page this week.

“WOW! Sleepy Joe doesn’t know where he is, or what he’s doing. Honestly, I don’t think he even knows what office he’s running for!” Trump wrote.

WOW! Sleepy Joe doesn’t know where he is, or what he’s doing. Honestly, I don’t think he even knows what office he’s running for! pic.twitter.com/454v9GFpgF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2020

OK, maybe describing Biden as a “gaffe machine” isn’t quite accurate.

Perhaps delineating the former vice president as a walking, talking blooper reel would be more sincere.

In recent weeks and months, Biden has at times appeared bewildered, and has even grappled with basic sentence structures.

Last week, he asked voters in South Carolina to consider him for the United States Senate.

Days later, he introduced a Senate candidate as the “next president.”

Biden also claimed at the Democratic debate in South Carolina that 150 million Americans have been killed by gun violence since 2007.

Days ago, Biden appeared to forget what show he was on when interviewing with Fox News host Chris Wallace, who he warmly referred to as “Chuck.”

BIDEN: “Alright Chuck” WALLACE: “It’s Chris but anyway..” How many Biden Gaffes have there been this week? pic.twitter.com/0itD8OWfzm — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 1, 2020

The gaffe came just moments after the presidential hopeful attempted to ward off questions about his intellectual acuity.

Trump has made an issue of Biden’s mental fitness recently, and rightfully so.

Joe Biden is not a senile next door neighbor or a family member suffering from worsening lapses in memory, judgment or both.

If you’ve ever watched a loved one slowly lose their cognitive abilities due to dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, you know there is nothing humorous about it.

But the former vice president, despite his nickname on social media, is not “Uncle Joe.”

Biden has been part of the American political landscape for decades, and his mental capacity undeniably seems to have diminished, especially in the last several years.

His recent gaffes are a little more alarming than those earlier in his career.

Asking a disabled person to “stand up” from their wheelchair in public, or introducing former President Obama as “Barack America,” are perfect fodder for jokes at Biden’s expense.

Biden’s habit for tripping over his own tongue is certainly good for a laugh, but if there is an underlying issue with his mental well being, it is something that voters should be concerned about.

Biden is a serious candidate for the presidency. If he is indeed unfit to serve as commander in chief, it is time for those closest to him to intervene.

After Biden’s running-for-Senate gaffe, even former White House physician Ronny Jackson questioned whether the former vice president might need cognitive testing.

“Remember the cognitive test I gave @realDonaldTrump? The one he aced! Sounds like somebody else might need some testing done!! Scary,” Jackson tweeted.

Remember the cognitive test I gave @realDonaldTrump? The one he aced! Sounds like somebody else might need some testing done!! Scary!! https://t.co/MhantZoHIy — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJackson4TX) February 25, 2020

As long as Biden has a chance at sitting in the Oval Office next January, questions about his cognitive abilities should be asked.

In the same vein, his repeated gaffes are ripe for the picking.

