Trump: Unarmed Civilians Are ‘Sitting Ducks’

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that unarmed civilians are “sitting ducks” if they obey laws that prevent carrying guns for self-defense.

“When somebody has a gun illegally and nobody else has a gun because the laws are that you can’t have a gun, those people are gone,” Trump told Piers Morgan during an interview on ITV’s “Good Morning Britain” that covered a range of gun control topics.

“They have no chance,” he added.

“The bad guys are not getting rid of their guns,” Trump continued. “Pretty much everybody agrees with that.”

“The people that obey the laws — if there was a law passed — those people are sitting ducks.”

Morgan brought up the Virginia Beach shootings as the latest example of America’s high gun crime rate.

“America has a particular issue with gun violence. There’s been 150 mass shootings in America this year alone. In Britain, we have 35 gun deaths a year,” Morgan said.

“Yeah, but in London you have stabbings all over. I read an article where everyone’s being stabbed,” Trump replied. “They said your hospital is a sea of blood all over the floors.”

“We have a problem with knife crime,” Morgan responded.

Trump told Morgan that the Paris shootings in November 2015 that killed 118 would never have happened had “two or three of those people had a gun.”

Morgan praised Trump for his stand on banning “bump stocks” after the Las Vegas shooting in October 2017.

Going forward, Morgan asked if Trump would also wanted to ban “silencers,” because one was reportedly used in the Virginia Beach shootings.

Trump said he would “think about it.”

