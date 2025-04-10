Trump Undoes 'Ridiculous' Obama-Biden Rule with the Stroke of a Pen

A Biden-era restriction went down the drain Wednesday as President Donald Trump signed an executive order undoing restrictions that limited the flow of water through showerheads.

“Overregulation chokes the American economy and stifles personal freedom. A small but meaningful example is the Obama-Biden war on showers,” Trump wrote in an executive order that called for “Repeal of the 13,000-Word Regulation” that defined showerheads.

During banter with the media as he signed the order, Trump said this order aligns with his personal experiences.

“In my case, I like to take a nice shower to take care of my beautiful hair,” Trump joked as he signed the order, as noted in a video posted to X.

“I have to stand in the shower 15 minutes until it gets wet,” Trump said. “It comes out drip, drip, drip. It’s ridiculous,” Trump said.

“And what you do is you end up washing your hands five times longer, so, same water,” he continued. “We’re going to open it up, so that people can live.”

“Any time you see a new faucet you know it’s going to be a long wash of the hands. … It’s a big deal.”

A fact sheet said, the order would “end the Obama-Biden war on water pressure and make America’s showers great again.”

The fact sheet noted, “Twice in the last 12 years, those administrations put out massive regulations defining the word ‘showerhead.’”

“President Trump is restoring sanity to at least one small part of the federal regulations, returning to the straightforward meaning of ‘showerhead’ from the 1992 energy law, which sets a simple 2.5-gallons-per-minute standard for showers,” the fact sheet said.

“The Order frees Americans from excessive regulations that turned a basic household item into a bureaucratic nightmare. No longer will showerheads be weak and worthless.”

The definition imposed by former President Barack Obama and re-imposed by former President Joe Biden after Trump wiped it away in his first term “served a radical green agenda that made life worse for everyday Americans,” the fact sheet explained.

“The government should not waste taxpayer time and money writing another elaborate definition for a term that has a simple definition. No market failure justifies this intrusion: Americans pay for their own water and should be free to choose their showerheads without federal meddling.”

The fact sheet noted that the defunct rule was a symptom of an administration that “aggressively targeted everyday appliances like gas stoves, water heaters, washing machines, furnaces, dishwashers, and more, waging war on the reliable tools Americans depend on daily.”

The fact sheet said, Trump was “ending Biden’s dumb war on things that work.”

“We’re going to get rid of those restrictions. You have many places where they have water, they have so much water they don’t know what to do with it. But people buy a house, they turn on the sink, and water barely comes out. They take a shower, water barely comes out. And it’s an unnecessary restriction,” Trump said.

