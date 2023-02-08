Parler Share
Former President Donald Trump, left, responds to President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech on Tuesday.
Former President Donald Trump, left, responds to President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech on Tuesday. (Paul J. Richards - AFP / Getty Images; Saul Loeb - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Unleashes After Catching Biden's Embarrassing SOTU Mistake: 'Can't Do That!'

 By Randy DeSoto  February 7, 2023 at 8:15pm
Right out of the gate during his State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Joe Biden demoted Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and former President Donald Trump called him out on it.

The stumble came during Biden’s off-the-cuff opening remarks before he went on script.

“Congratulations to Chuck Schumer, another term as Senate minority leader. You know, only this time you have a slightly bigger majority. You are the majority leader. Not that much bigger?” Biden asked looking at his fellow Democrat.

Schumer signaled back that the Democrats gained one seat in the midterms.

They flipped the seat held by retiring Pennsylvania GOP Sen. Pat Toomey with John Fetterman’s win over Mehmet Oz.

The Democrats had a working majority during Biden’s first two years in office, with a 50-50 split between the parties and Vice President Kamala Harris, in her role as president of the Senate, casting the tie-breaking vote.

Trump responded to Biden’s error writing on TruthSocial, “Big stumble on Schumer. He called him Minority Leader. Can’t do that! Each time he’s going off script, he’s making a mistake.”

“Hopefully he will improve!” Trump added.

Trump noted during the 2020 presidential campaign that Biden would from time to time not know what state he was in.

The 45th president wrote in a later TruthSocial post during Biden’s speech that he’s “Having a hard time getting the words out, even though the Fake News will credit him with one of the Great Speeches of all time. I really want to see him improve. Come one Joe, you can do it!”

Trump continued to make several more observations about Biden and others on the social media platform throughout the speech.

