Trump Unleashes on 'Corrupt' Letitia James Outside Courtroom, Then She Plays the Race Card

By now, we have all come to recognize the telltale signs of liberal desperation and weakness of character.

Outside a courtroom in New York on Wednesday, former President Donald Trump repeatedly and rightly referred to New York Attorney General Letitia James as “corrupt.”

Strangely yet predictably, the liberal Democrat James, who is black, called these comments “race-baiting.”

James has sued Trump and the Trump Organization for fraud. But the case has no victims. No banks or insurers have accused the former president of defrauding them.

The attorney general, however, has claimed that Trump overvalued his assets.

Last week, Judge Arthur Engoron, a Democrat, collaborated with James by valuing Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, at a comically low $18 million.

On Wednesday, Trump lashed out at his persecutors, especially James.

“She’s totally corrupt,” Trump said.

“She just wanted the publicity to run for governor, and then she failed running for governor. She had practically nothing in terms of votes. But she went after Trump because she was running for governor.”

Trump then noted that James “got the judge” to assign that ridiculous $18 million valuation to Mar-a-Lago.

Finally, Trump bemoaned James’ obvious political motives and how they affected his ongoing campaign for president.

“I’m … stuck here and I can’t campaign. I’d rather be right now in Iowa. I’d rather be in New Hampshire or South Carolina or Ohio, or a lot of other places,” he said.

“But I’m stuck here because I have a corrupt attorney general that communicates with the [Department of Justice] in Washington to keep me nice and busy.”

“Corrupt!” – Donald Trump Lashes Out at Attorney General Letitia James and Judge outside NYC Courtroom on 3rd day of fraud case hearing. Shortly after, attorney General Laetitia James said before leaving that she will not be bullied and that “The Donald Trump show is over!.”… pic.twitter.com/xUi366B1O6 — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) October 5, 2023

James responded with a pair of deranged yet predictable statements.

First, speaking to reporters outside the courtroom, James labeled Trump’s comments “offensive” and “baseless.”

But she went further.

“What they were were comments that unfortunately fomented violence, comments that I would describe as race-baiting, comments unfortunately that [appeal] to the bottom of our humanity,” she said.

While painting herself as a victim, she accused Trump of having political motives.

“Lastly, I will not be bullied. And so Mr. Trump is no longer here. The Donald Trump show is over. This was nothing more than a political stunt,” she said of Trump’s response to the case she brought.

James: I will not be bullied, and so Mr. Trump is no longer here. The Donald Trump show is over. This was nothing more than a political stunt. pic.twitter.com/N5D5GKlmzI — Acyn (@Acyn) October 4, 2023

Then, in a recorded message posted on X, James once again played the race card.

“Dangerous and racist comments will not deter me,” she said. “The laws of this great state and nation apply equally to everyone — even Donald Trump.”

Today was the third day of our trial against Donald Trump and the Trump Organization. Regardless of how many dangerous, racist comments the former president makes, I am not going to back down from my duty to enforce the law. pic.twitter.com/46aAa5APWj — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) October 5, 2023

Trump’s comments were so clearly devoid of anything related to race that one feels absurd even pointing out the obvious. After all, one assumes that others can see that as well.

But the phrase “blinded by hatred” exists for a reason. James lies because she hates Trump. She is not alone.

A more hopeful way of viewing James’ race card would be to regard it as it is — a signal that James knows she has brought a weak case.

Furthermore, she knows that Trump accurately described both her behavior and motives. That presented her with a problem for which the race card was her only play.

It is one thing to spend years dreaming of “getting” Trump while conniving with other powerful Democrats, but it is another thing to have the emptiness of your case and the nefariousness of your intentions exposed to public scrutiny.

Thus, James positioned herself as a victim to deflect attention from those defects.

As it always does, the race card revealed the weakness of her character.

