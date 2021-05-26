Former President Donald Trump erupted Tuesday amid published reports that a New York district attorney has convened a grand jury and appears to be leaving no stone unturned in the hunt for a crime with which Trump, his company or his associates could be charged.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., a Democrat, has spent the past two years investigating a wide range of issues connected to Trump.

A report Tuesday in The Washington Post said the investigation has now reached the stage where a grand jury will be empaneled for six months, meeting three days a week, to hear the evidence Vance’s office has collected.

A grand jury does not decide guilt or innocence; it only decides whether evidence gathered by prosecutors is sufficient for an individual to be charged.

The Post said that entering the grand jury phase “suggests, too, that Vance thinks he has found evidence of a crime — if not by Trump, by someone potentially close to him or by his company.”

The report said Vance is investigating the business practices of the Trump Organization as well as the compensation given to top executives, which would include members of Trump’s family.

The former president responded with a statement on his website calling the grand jury action “a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history.”

“It began the day I came down the escalator in Trump Tower, and it’s never stopped. They wasted two years and $48 million in taxpayer dollars on Mueller and Russia Russia Russia, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and it continues to this day, with illegally leaked confidential information,” he wrote.

“No other President in history has had to put up with what I have had to, and on top of all that, I have done a great job for our Country, whether it’s taxes, regulations, our Military, Veterans, Space Force, our Borders, speedy creation of a great vaccine (said to be a miracle!), and protecting the Second Amendment,” Trump said.

He derided the probe as “purely political, and an affront to the almost 75 million voters who supported me in the Presidential Election, and it’s being driven by highly partisan Democrat prosecutors.”

“Interesting that today a poll came out indicating I’m far in the lead for the Republican Presidential Primary and the General Election in 2024,” the former president wrote.

Trump noted that the probe came amid rising crime and deteriorating quality of life in the city he formerly called home.

“New York City and State are suffering the highest crime rates in their history, and instead of going after murderers, drug dealers, human traffickers, and others, they come after Donald Trump,” he wrote.

Trump said that as his enemies close in, he will keep fighting.

“Our Country is broken, our elections are rigged, corrupt, and stolen, our prosecutors are politicized, and I will just have to keep on fighting like I have been for the last five years!” he wrote.

The former president had made similar comments last week after New York state Attorney General Letitia James announced that her investigation against Trump and his companies was now a criminal probe, not just a civil one.

“There is nothing more corrupt than an investigation that is in desperate search of a crime. But, make no mistake, that is exactly what is happening here,” Trump wrote on his website.

He said then that he is the target as a way to nullify the political power of his supporters.

“Our movement, which started with the Great Election Win of 2016, is perhaps the biggest and most powerful in the history of our Country. But the Democrats want to cancel the Make America Great Again movement, not by Making America First, but by Making America Last. No President has been treated the way I have. With all of the crime and corruption you read about with others, nothing happens, they only go after Donald Trump,” the former president wrote.

“After prosecutorial efforts the likes of which nobody has ever seen before, they failed to stop me in Washington, so they turned it over to New York to do their dirty work,” Trump said. “This is what I have been going through for years.

“It’s a very sad and dangerous tale for our Country, but it is what it is, and we will overcome together.”

