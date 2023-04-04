Trump Unleashes a Final Message for Fox News Just Before He Turns Himself In

Former President Donald Trump went on his Truth Social platform Tuesday to send a message to Fox News before turning himself in.

Trump’s appearance in court has been looming ever since the announcement Thursday that a New York grand jury had chosen to indict him. According to reports, the former president is alleged to have falsified campaign finance records related to hush money payments made to porn actress Stormy Daniels. Trump fully denies the allegations.

Though Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pledged not to extradite the former president, a resident of his state, given the “questionable circumstances” surrounding the case, Trump was set to be formally charged Tuesday after willingly showing up for his Manhattan court appearance, according to Reuters.

Though the specific charges are yet to be revealed, Trump was expected to plead not guilty.

Before heading to court, Trump used took aim at Fox News and its choice of guests in social media posts Tuesday.

Specifically, he criticized those he felt insufficiently investigated instances of “massive election fraud” in the 2020 presidential race — including his own attorney general, Bill Barr.

“WHY DOES FOX KEEP PUTTING ON BILL BARR,” Trump wrote. “AS ATTORNEY GENERAL HE WAS A COMPLETE COWARD WHO WAS ABSOLUTELY PETRIFIED OF BEING IMPEACHED, WHICH THE DEMOCRATS THREATENED TO DO UNTIL HE BECAME THEIR VIRTUAL ‘SLAVE’ AND REFUSED TO INVESTIGATE AND PROSECUTE THE MASSIVE ELECTION FRAUD THAT TOOK PLACE IN THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, BY FAR THE RADICAL LEFT’S GREATEST CONCERN.

“HE SAID HE DID INVESTIGATE, BUT HE DIDN’T HAVE THE “GUTS” TO PROPERLY DO SO, AND NOW WE HAVE A NATION IN MASSIVE DECLINE!”

In a follow-up post, Trump added GOP strategist Karl Rove and former House Speaker Paul Ryan to the list of supposed “RINOs” (Republicans in name only) he felt should be ignored.

“WHEN YOU SEE RINO’S KARL ROVE, BILL BARR, OR PAUL RYAN ON YOUR TELEVISION SCREEN, JUST TURN TO A DIFFERENT STATION, OR TURN OFF YOUR SET. YOU’RE BETTER OFF WATCHING THE DEMOCRATS!” he wrote.

There are signs that Fox News has distanced itself from Trump and members of his family over the past several months.

A July report from The New York Times was titled “Fox News, Once Home to Trump, Now Often Ignores Him.”

On Dec. 3, the network announced that Lara Trump, the wife of the former president’s son Eric, was no longer a paid contributor to the network.

On Feb. 26, Donald Trump Jr. voiced his belief that Ryan had barred him from appearing on Fox News.

“This guy is the guy on the board of Fox News, which also explains a lot about the direction and some of the content I’m seeing out there, folks,” the former president’s eldest son said.

“I know I haven’t been invited on in six months, so I’m sure that’s him, pushing his RINO, America Last, war-forever garbage, fold-to-the-Democrats’ agenda.”

Ryan was appointed to the Fox Corp. Board of Directors in early 2019.

