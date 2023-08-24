Share
Trump Unleashes on the Four Indictments Against Him: 'It's All Bulls***'

 By Richard Moorhead  August 23, 2023 at 7:57pm
Former President Donald Trump unloaded on the series of criminal indictments targeting him in his interview with Tucker Carlson on Wednesday.

Trump was blunt in his assessment of the politically charged proceedings.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

“I got indicted four times… All trivia. Nonsense.”

School Bus with 52 Kids on Board Overturns in Deadly Crash


“Bulls***. It’s all bulls***.”

Trump brought up President Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified materials — pointing out that Biden wasn’t covered by the Presidential Records Act, unlike himself.

“The boxes hoax. I’m covered by the Presidential Records Act. I’m allowed to do exactly that.”

“He’s not covered and he’s got 25 times the number of boxes.”

Do you think Biden should be impeached?

“I think he’s the most corrupt president we’ve ever had, and he also has the distinction of being the most incompetent.”

Trump faces two different federal criminal cases, as well as charges brought about by prosecutors in New York and Georgia.

Trump spoke with Carlson as an alternative to the Republican Party’s first primary debate, citing his own lead in the polls as justification to skip the event.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




