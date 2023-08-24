Former President Donald Trump unloaded on the series of criminal indictments targeting him in his interview with Tucker Carlson on Wednesday.

Trump was blunt in his assessment of the politically charged proceedings.



WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

“I got indicted four times… All trivia. Nonsense.”

Ep. 19 Debate Night with Donald J Trump pic.twitter.com/ayPfII48CO — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 24, 2023



“Bulls***. It’s all bulls***.”

Trump brought up President Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified materials — pointing out that Biden wasn’t covered by the Presidential Records Act, unlike himself.

“The boxes hoax. I’m covered by the Presidential Records Act. I’m allowed to do exactly that.”

“He’s not covered and he’s got 25 times the number of boxes.”

Do you think Biden should be impeached? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (208 Votes) No: 2% (5 Votes)

“I think he’s the most corrupt president we’ve ever had, and he also has the distinction of being the most incompetent.”

Trump faces two different federal criminal cases, as well as charges brought about by prosecutors in New York and Georgia.

Trump spoke with Carlson as an alternative to the Republican Party’s first primary debate, citing his own lead in the polls as justification to skip the event.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.