Responding to the burgeoning alliance between former President George W. Bush and Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, former President Donald Trump issued a fiery statement reminding America of the past devastation caused by a Bush-Cheney alliance.

Cheney, one of the Republican Party’s loudest critics of Trump, is the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, who was one of the architects of the Iraq War policy launched by Bush.

Bush announced this week that he will help raise campaign cash for Liz Cheney, who is facing Trump-backed Republican Harriet Hageman in a primary next year. Former Bush political adviser Karl Rove is also backing Cheney.

Liz Cheney spent President Trump’s term fighting his agenda. Now she is embracing Joe Biden and partnering up with Nancy Pelosi to smear Trump supporters. Wyomingites deserve a real conservative that will always put America First. pic.twitter.com/h7XMq5PoYP — Harriet Hageman (@HagemanforWY) September 22, 2021

In a statement on his website, Trump savaged the lot of them.

“RINO former President George ‘Dubya’ Bush and his flunky Karl Rove are endorsing warmongering and very low polling, Liz Cheney,” Trump wrote.

“Bush is the one who got us into the quicksand of the Middle East and, after spending trillions of dollars and killing nearly a million people, the Middle East was left in worse shape after 21 years than it was when he started his stupidity,” Trump said.

“It ended with Biden’s most embarrassing in history withdrawal from Afghanistan, a total surrender, leaving $85 Billion dollars of equipment and many young Warriors lives behind,” Trump said.

Trump throws haymaker at Bush for hosting Liz Cheney fundraiser. Trump has endorsed Cheney’s primary opponent in the upcoming 2022 midterm election, Wyoming attorney @HagemanforWY https://t.co/8A1CCoIg5u — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) September 23, 2021

Trump said that he had earned the gratitude of the Cheney clan during his presidency.

“Bush is the person who did not have the courage to give a pardon to his Vice President’s Chief of Staff, Scooter Libby, even though Cheney begged for him to do so. He wouldn’t, they didn’t talk for years. I didn’t know Scooter, but gave him a full pardon — not at their request, but because he deserved it. He suffered greatly. Former Vice President Cheney called to effusively thank me. Now he is on the side of his daughter who is so bad for Wyoming and the United States that she is polling at record lows,” Trump said.

Trump was referring to his 2018, pardon of Lewis Libby, who had been charged with obstruction of justice, perjury and making false statements in connection with the investigation into leaks concerning the identity of CIA officer Valerie Plame.

In a separate statement, Trump criticized Republican Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina in connection with the 2020 election.

Lindsey Graham and Mike Lee personally vetted Trump’s voting fraud claims, new book says. They were unpersuaded. https://t.co/sX4DB8z8No — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 20, 2021



“Lindsey and Mike should be ashamed of themselves for not putting up the fight necessary to win,” he said.

“Look at the facts that are coming out in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and other States. If this were Schumer and the Democrats, with the evidence we have of Election Fraud (especially newly revealed evidence), they would have never voted to approve Biden as President, and had they not, all of the mistakes that were made over the last month, which are destroying our Country, would not have happened,” Trump said.

“We are losing our Country!” he wrote.

“The Democrats are vicious and fight like hell, and the Republicans do nothing about it.

“RINOs fight harder against Republicans than they do against Democrats. They want to be so politically correct, even if that means losing our Country, which is happening now,” he wrote.

