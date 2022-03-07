Trump Unleashes on 'Lazy and Cowardly' Bill Barr in Leaked Letter to NBC Anchor

Former President Donald Trump ranted about his Attorney General Bill Barr in a letter to “NBC Nightly News” anchor Lester Holt.

Holt interviewed Barr about his new book “One Damn Thing After Another” and received a letter from Trump, Axios reported.

The three page letter revealed that Trump believes that Barr was “not one of my better picks.”

Trump opened the letter: “Bill Barr care[d] more about being accepted by the corrupt Washington Media and Elite than serving the American people. He was slow, lethargic, and I realized early on that he never had what it takes to make a great Attorney General.”

In context, Barr told Holt in the interview that Trump had become “very angry” when he told him that there was no evidence that the 2020 election was rigged.

“I told him that all this stuff was b******* … about election fraud,” Barr said, Axios reported.

“It was wrong to be shoveling it out the way his team was. And he started asking me about different theories and … I was able to tell him that ‘this is wrong because of this,'” Barr added.

Barr also said that Trump never completely understood “the role of the Department of Justice [and] to some extent, you know, the president’s role.”

In his letter, Trump called out Barr as a failure who caved in to the left, instead of standing up for the right.

“I made many great appointments during my Administration, and we accomplished more than most Administrations could even dream of, but Bill Barr was not one of my better picks,” Trump wrote.

“He crumbled under the pressure, and bowed to the Radical Left — And that is not acceptable. Now he is groveling for the media, hoping to gain acceptance that he doesn’t deserve,” he added.

Trump claimed that Barr refused to acknowledge evidence of a rigged election.

“Despite massive amounts of evidence, with far more produced after his leaving, he refused to go after the fraud and irregularities that had so openly taken place in the 2020 Presidential Election,” Trump wrote.

Trump went on to articulate his disappointment in Barr.

“Bill Barr was a big disappointment to me as an Attorney General, he was afraid to act, and usually didn’t,” he wrote.

“He was so lazy and cowardly, he just never quite understood what was going on.”

However, in his interview with Holt, Barr said outright that he holds Trump responsible “in the broad sense” for the events on Jan. 6, 2021, when protesters entered the Capitol, the New York Post reported.

“I think the whole idea was to intimidate Congress,” Barr said. “[A]nd I think that that was wrong.”

