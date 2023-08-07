Trump Unleashes on Rapinoe After Her Huge Miss: 'Woke Equals Failure,' 'Nice Shot Megan'

When Donald Trump takes a shot, it actually hits.

The former president joined the chorus of Americans criticizing soon-to-be-retiring soccer star Megan Rapinoe over her performance in the Women’s World Cup on Sunday, but took it beyond the team’s embarrassingly fast ouster from the tournament.

It was an example for the country, Trump declared.

“The ‘shocking and totally unexpected’ loss by the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team to Sweden is fully emblematic of what is happening to the our once great Nation under Crooked Joe Biden,” Trump wrote, in an uncharacteristic blend of upper and lowercase letters.

“Many of our players were openly hostile to America – No other country behaved in such a manner, or even close. WOKE EQUALS FAILURE. Nice shot Megan, the USA is going to Hell!!! MAGA.”

Trump, of course, was not alone in venting about the U.S. Women’s National Team loss to Sweden in Melbourne, Australia.

Plenty of Americans, long since tired of Rapinoe’s show-boating leftist antics took to social media to gripe, too.

But linking Rapinoe’s penalty kick performance to President Joe Biden’s massive failures in the president had a particularly personal note for Trump — given that he’s far and away Biden’s strongest potential challenger for the presidency in 2024. (He leads the GOP primary pack by 38 points, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average.)

And while it might be hard to prove a data-based case that Rapinoe’s politics — and those of her teammates — had an impact on their play on the pitch, it’s not hard to see intuitively that there might be a connection.

Should American athletes stand for the national anthem? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (79 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

This is a team with so little respect for the nation it represents that its players couldn’t find the motivation to mouth the words to “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the World Cup competition.

It’s a team that has spent years building a brand not of excellence on the playing field but entitlement in the political arena.

And it was expecting to win a record third World Cup in a row? For what? A country its members spit on?

“WOKE EQUALS FAILURE,” Trump wrote in the post, returning briefly to uppercase form, and making the point unmistakeably clear.

And there were plenty who agreed.

Trump captures the larger significance of Megan Rapinoe’s epic fail! pic.twitter.com/XtiFXot0em — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 7, 2023

Donald is not alone. — Bink (@Bink75221438) August 7, 2023

Of course, there were plenty of anti-Trumpers on social media, attacking Trump for attacking Rapinoe, and acting as though he was glad an American team lost in international competition.

But as much as Rapinoe and her teammates rankle, it’s rare to find a conservative rooting outright for the red, white and blue to be humiliated in any context, or any sport.

In fact, about the only thing that would make many conservatives even pause the remote control for a soccer game — men’s or women’s — would be the chance to cheer on the American team.

It’s the essential relationship between a nation and its athletes.

Rapinoe and her teammates unilaterally destroyed that bond.

And there is nothing in the least un-patriotic about not rooting for Rapinoe, a warped, self-centered creature whose major talent appears to be self-promotion rather than team play — including broadcasting her own sexuality to a country that couldn’t care less.

There’s nothing un-patriotic about not rooting for players who lack the decency — even the manners — to treat their own country’s national anthem with the respect it deserves, and choose to stage a silly international protest, as though they’re black South Africans during the darkest days of apartheid — or simply the betrayed Afghan women Biden surrendered to the Taliban in 2021.

The USNWT was an international embarrassment to Americans long before Rapinoe’s monumental miss in Melbourne and Trump has been onto their scam for years.

On Sunday, that came to a head.

And when Trump took his shot, it was dead on.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.