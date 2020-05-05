President Donald Trump unleashed his anger on “RINO Republicans” after a group led by George Conway rolled out an attack ad against him on Monday.

The ad was a spoof on Ronald Reagan’s “Morning in America” and criticized the president for supposedly ignoring the coronavirus pandemic early on.

“Mourning in America” was released by the Lincoln Project, a group of anti-Trump Republicans including the husband of the counselor to the president, Kellyanne Conway.

“A group of RINO Republicans who failed badly 12 years ago, then again 8 years ago, and then got BADLY beaten by me, a political first timer, 4 years ago, have copied (no imagination) the concept of an ad from Ronald Reagan, ‘Morning in America’, doing everything possible to get even for all of their many failures,” Trump tweeted.

“You see, these loser types don’t care about 252 new Federal Judges, 2 great Supreme Court Justices, a rebuilt military, a protected 2nd Amendment, biggest EVER Tax & Regulation cuts, and much more.”

….get even for all of their many failures. You see, these loser types don’t care about 252 new Federal Judges, 2 great Supreme Court Justices, a rebuilt military, a protected 2nd Amendment, biggest EVER Tax & Regulation cuts, and much more. I didn’t use any of them…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2020

He added, “They don’t know how to win, and their so-called Lincoln Project is a disgrace to Honest Abe.”

The president went on to criticize Conway and others in the group, including John Weaver, Rick Wilson and Evan McMullin.

“I don’t know what Kellyanne did to her deranged loser of a husband, Moonface, but it must have been really bad,” he tweeted.

“They’re all LOSERS, but Abe Lincoln, Republican, is all smiles!”

….lost for Evan “McMuffin” McMullin (to me). Steve Schmidt & Reed Galvin lost for John McCain, Romney’s campaign manager (?) lost big to “O”, & Jennifer Horn got thrown out of the New Hampshire Republican Party. They’re all LOSERS, but Abe Lincoln, Republican, is all smiles! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2020

The Lincoln Project’s video criticized Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and says the American economy is “teetering on the verge of a new Great Depression.”

“There’s mourning in America. Today, more than 60,000 Americans have died from a deadly virus Donald Trump ignored,” the video said.

“With the economy in shambles, more than 26 million Americans are out of work, the worst economy in decades.”

The video concluded, “If we have another four years like this, will there even be an America?”

The Trump campaign released an ad over the weekend praising the president’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, especially his decision in February to restrict travel to and from China.

“I’m fighting for you and I love doing it with everything that I have,” Trump said in the video.

