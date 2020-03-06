Trump Unleashes at Town Hall, Questions Biden's Competence: 'There's Something Going on There'

President Donald Trump highlighted former Vice President Joe Biden’s repeated gaffes throughout his campaign as a competency issue at a Fox News town hall Thursday evening.

Appearing in Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, Trump’s first town hall of 2020 was more conversational than his rallies and gave him a chance to connect directly with voters who had the opportunity to personally ask the president questions, Fox News reported.

Trump said he was ready to face Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders for the presidency, but then Biden won quite a few states on Tuesday.

“I’m all set for Bernie, communist, I had everything down, I was all set,” Trump said. “And then we have this crazy thing that happened on Tuesday, which [Biden] thought was Thursday. But he also said 150 million people were killed with guns, and he was running for the United States Senate — there’s something going on there.”

By highlighting Biden’s most recent gaffes, Trump questioned his competence and whether he was fit for office.

At a campaign stop in Houston, Texas, the Democratic presidential hopeful confused Super Tuesday with Super Thursday but caught his error midsentence.

“Every vote matters tomorrow … Look, tomorrow is Super Thurs– Tuesday. And I want to thank you all,” he said.

During February’s debate, Biden misrepresented gun deaths in America by saying that “150 million people have been killed since 2007,” Fox News reported.

According to numbers from the Center for American Progress, the actual figure of firearm deaths from 2007-2017 was 373,663 and includes violent deaths and unintentional deaths.

In South Carolina, he told voters, “My name is Joe Biden and I am a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate.”

During his town hall, Trump argued that the impeachment process “damaged” Biden and his son Hunter.

“Here’s a guy, who didn’t have a job, unfortunately sadly the military was a very sad experience for him — he goes out and gets $3 million, plus $183,000 a month, to be a board member of a company that a lot of people said was corrupt,” Trump said.

“Just as bad, China — I just made a great China deal … His son walks out of China with a billion-and-a-half dollars for a fund.”

Trump criticized Sen. Elizabeth Warren for not dropping out of the race sooner, saying that Sanders “would have won five, six, seven states.”

The president also responded to a question about the rhetoric of insult politics in today’s culture and how it is dividing the country.

“I think the way we unite is really through success, but when they hit us, we have to hit back,” Trump said. “There’s two ways of doing it. Turning your cheek — but I wouldn’t be sitting up here if I turned my cheek.”

