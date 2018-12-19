Trump Admin Unveils Plan To Combat Lead Poisoning in Children

Top members of the Trump administration announced the details Wednesday of a federal action plan to treat and prevent childhood lead exposure.

Environmental Protection Agency Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler, Health and Human Service Deputy Secretary Eric Hargan and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson revealed the Trump administration’s “Federal Lead Action Plan to Reduce Childhood Lead Exposures and Associated Health Impacts.”

Otherwise known simply as the Federal Lead Action Plan, the initiative aims to reduce children’s exposure to lead poising while also upgrading treatment for children who have already been exposed.

“The Federal Lead Action Plan will enhance the Trump Administration’s efforts to identify and reduce lead contamination while ensuring children impacted by lead exposure are getting the support and care they need,” Wheeler said Wednesday, unveiling the plan to a crowd of more than 30 EPA, HUD and HHS employees.

On top of streamlining preventative measures, the action plan will also support critical research that will aid efforts in combating lead exposure and any related health risks.

On behalf of @SecAzar, thanks to our scientific & public health experts at @HHSGov who worked w/ our partners @EPA & @HUDgov to produce the Federal Lead Action Plan which provides a roadmark for reducing childhood lead exposure. Read it here: https://t.co/IewlygkqJl (h/t @cspan) pic.twitter.com/Ic932Yk5OX — Eric D. Hargan (@DepSecHargan) December 19, 2018

“The Trump administration’s new Lead Action Plan reflects our strong commitment to preventing future generations from being affected by lead exposure,” Azar said.

“We know that lead exposure at a young age can result in serious effects on IQ, attention span, and academic achievement. We need to continue taking action to prevent these harmful effects.

“Identifying lead-exposed children, connecting them with appropriate services, and preventing other children from being exposed to lead are important public health priorities for this administration.”

Today, @HUDgov, @EPA & @HHSGov are proud to announce a Federal Action Plan to reduce childhood lead exposure. In addition, @HUDgov is announcing nearly $140 million in grant funding to 48 state & local government agencies to help protect children & families from lead-based paint. pic.twitter.com/AylnRgmNAJ — Ben Carson (@SecretaryCarson) December 19, 2018

The Environmental Protection Agency intends to finalize an implementation plan by March. The plan will include performance metrics in order to monitor progress, and the EPA will provide recurring updates to the public on its progress.

Wednesday’s announcement was the latest in the Trump administration’s efforts against lead poisoning.

The EPA has embarked on a “war on lead” initiative since early this year. The widespread effort aims to rid the country’s drinking water of lead contamination.

Wheeler — who will likely soon lead the EPA in an official capacity — announced in October that his agency is overhauling a decades-old rule that regulates levels of copper and lead in drinking water.

Trump signed the Water Infrastructure Act in October, green-lighting more than $6 billion in federal spending on harbors, waterways, ports and other projects — and doling out aid to the residents of Flint, Michigan, whose citizens have suffered from a lead contamination crisis.

