News

Trump Unveils Renovated Private Jet with Nod to Potential Comeback Presidential Campaign

 By Richard Moorhead  July 6, 2022 at 1:07pm
You can expect to see former President Donald Trump landing at rallies in Trump Force One before the end of the year.

The Boeing 757 jet that Trump used during his 2016 presidential campaign has been “completely modernized and renovated,” he said in a statement Wednesday that was shared on Twitter by the Trump Organization.

The accompanying video profiled some of the repairs and renovations the aircraft received.

A quote from Trump emphasized that the aircraft — which he described as “everybody’s favorite airplane, the Boeing 757 we campaigned on for our big 2016 WIN” — would take to the skies once again this fall, “or maybe sooner.”

Trump also announced the jet’s restoration on Truth Social.

If he were to make another White House run in 2024, it’s likely the jet would be used extensively for campaigning.

Polling on the GOP primary consistently shows Trump dominating the potential opposition.

It’s unclear whether President Joe Biden intends to run for re-election, with dismal approval ratings potentially deterring the 79-year-old.

Conflicting reports have suggested Trump is considering formally announcing a campaign after the 2022 midterms, or even before.

Landlocked Aviation Services in Lake Charles, Louisiana, performed the maintenance on the jet.

The aircraft had been under repair for some time. It had been referred to as Trump Force One before Trump took custody of Air Force One as president.

The jet, prominently decorated with the billionaire’s last name, became a symbol of Trump’s insurgent and victorious 2016 presidential campaign over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

The aircraft’s color scheme appears largely the same as it was in 2016, but the new coating of paint now displays a prominent American flag on the Boeing 757’s tail.

If Trump were to win a comeback campaign in 2024, he’d become the second president in American history — after Grover Cleveland — to serve nonconsecutive terms.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




Conversation