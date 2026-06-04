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President Donald Trump said Kentucky GOP Rep. Thomas Massie, left, and the other three Republicans who voted for the legislation "should be ashamed."
President Donald Trump said Kentucky GOP Rep. Thomas Massie, left, and the other three Republicans who voted for the legislation "should be ashamed." (Luke Johnson / Getty Images; Kent Nishimura - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Upbraids 4 Republicans Who Sided with Dems on Iran War Powers Resolution Vote During Peace Negotiations

 By Randy DeSoto  June 4, 2026 at 12:29pm
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President Donald Trump responded Thursday to the four “bad” House Republicans who voted with Democrats to invoke the War Powers Resolution to end military operations in Iran, calling their conduct shameful and “unpatriotic.”

The resolution passed, with 215 voting in favor, which included every Democrat, and 208 against.

The four GOP lawmakers who sided with Democrats were Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Tom Barrett of Michigan, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, and Warren Davidson of Ohio.

The resolution states, “Congress directs the President to remove United States Armed Forces from hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran, other than those elements of the Armed Forces that may be necessary to defend the United States or an ally or partner of the United States from imminent attack … unless explicitly authorized by a declaration of war or a specific congressional authorization for use of military force against Iran.”

Trump posted in response on Truth Social Thursday, “Yesterday, in a meaningless vote, the House voted, 4 bad Republicans and all of the Dumocrats, to limit my War Powers, right in the middle of my final negotiations to end the War with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

“Who would do such an unpatriotic thing[?]” Trump asked. “They know where the negotiations stand. The Democrats are fueled by Trump Derangement Syndrome. They would rather have our Country fail than give me another, of many, victories. The four Republicans, that’s a whole other story – They’re GRANDSTANDERS! They should be ashamed of themselves.”

Politico reported that the vote is “largely symbolic, as Trump would almost certainly veto any legislation that restricts his authority. But the politically damaging vote underscores dissent within his own party and could be a catalyst as the Senate considers similar legislation that advanced in a surprise initial vote last month.”

In March, the Senate rejected a motion to force a floor vote on a War Powers Resolution, 47 to 53.

If both the House and the Senate invoke the War Powers Resolution, and Trump vetoes it, lawmakers would need a two-thirds vote in both chambers to override it.

In 1973, Congress passed the War Powers Resolution as the Vietnam War was winding down.

It requires a president to notify Congress within 48 hours of introducing U.S. forces into hostilities.

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Additionally, forces must be withdrawn within 60 days unless Congress passes an authorization of the use of force or declares war. The Supreme Court has not ruled on the constitutionality of the core provisions of the act.

Article II of the Constitution names the president as “Commander in Chief” of the U.S. armed forces, and Article I grants Congress the power to “declare war.”

Congress has officially declared war 11 times in its history, the last time being World War II, according to History.com.

Do you think Trump is right about the four Republicans?

The Korean War, the War in Vietnam, and the military operations in Afghanistan and Iraq all came at the direction of the president without a declaration of war. Congress did authorize the president to use force to respond to the perpetrators of the Sept. 11 attacks and to enforce United Nations Security Council resolutions against Iraq.

Congress ultimately has the power of the purse and, therefore, can always end military interventions by not funding them.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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