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President Donald Trump meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, China on May 14, 2026.
President Donald Trump meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, China on May 14, 2026. (Brendan Smialowski - Pool / Getty Images)

Trump Urged to Address Plight of Persecuted Chinese Minorities During Beijing Visit

 By Michael Austin  May 15, 2026 at 5:24pm
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As President Donald Trump meets with senior Chinese officials in Beijing, various human rights advocates are calling on him to mention the plight of Christians, Uyghur Muslims, Tibetan Buddhists, and other religious minorities targeted by the communist government.

Representative Vicky Hartzler, chair of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, said that Trump has a “unique opportunity” to speak about such matters with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“The U.S. government has long demonstrated its commitment to advancing religious freedom in China, including the determination of the Chinese Communist Party’s genocide of Uyghurs,” she noted, per a report from NewsNation.

United States Commission on International Religious Freedom vice chair Asif Mahmood contended that “religious freedom has worsened to a horrific degree” under Xi’s leadership.

Among other prominent cases of religious persecution in China is the imprisonment of Ezra Jin, an evangelical pastor and a major voice in the nation’s house church movement.

Various human rights advocates, as well as several elected officials, urged Trump to discuss Jin’s imprisonment with Xi.

In another case, Uyghur scholar Ilham Tohti, who was arrested in 2014, has been imprisoned for life after writing about Uyghur rights.

Human Rights Watch meanwhile added that Chinese officials are increasingly pressuring Roman Catholic churches to join the official state-sanctioned church.

Yalkun Uluyol, a China researcher at Human Rights Watch, said that “a decade into Xi Jinping’s Sinicization campaign and nearly eight years since the 2018 Holy See-China agreement, Catholics in China face escalating repression that violates their religious freedoms.”

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Uluyol called on Pope Leo XIV to address increased pressure toward Roman Catholic churches, including underground churches, with Xi.

An initial statement released on Thursday by the White House said that Trump had a “good meeting” with the Chinese leader.

“The two sides discussed ways to enhance economic cooperation between our two countries, including expanding market access for American businesses into China and increasing Chinese investment into our industries,” the readout added.

The statement affirmed both countries’ desire to open the Strait of Hormuz and to ensure Iran does not obtain nuclear weapons.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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