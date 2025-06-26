Trump Urged to Revoke Zohran Mamdani's Citizenship, Deport Him Under Communist Control Act of 1954

The New York Young Republican Club has urged President Donald Trump to revoke the U.S. citizenship of New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani and deport him under the Communist Control Act of 1954, which bans communists from holding certain political offices.

The club made the impassioned plea on Wednesday, one day after the radical Muslim — a self-declared democratic socialist — won his party’s primary election.

His victory ignited bipartisan backlash against the rabid leftist, a vocal proponent of illegal immigration, transgenderism, Palestinian rights, and on-demand abortion.

“The radical Zohran Mamdani cannot be allowed to destroy our beloved city of New York,” the NYYRC wrote on X.

“The Communist Control Act lets President Trump revoke @ZohranKMamdani’s citizenship and promptly deport him.”

The NYYRC said, the “time for action is now,” and tagged the official X handles of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and border czar Tom Homan.

A CALL TO ACTION FROM THE NYYRC The radical Zohran Mamdani cannot be allowed to destroy our beloved city of New York. The Communist Control Act lets President Trump revoke @ZohranKMamdani’s citizenship and promptly deport him. The time for action is now — @StephenM and… pic.twitter.com/J8Pt6cCYbn — New York Young Republican Club 🇺🇸🗽 (@NYYRC) June 25, 2025

As a reminder, Mamdani, a 33‑year‑old New York state legislator, beat disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary on Tuesday.

Mamdani’s primary win wasn’t surprising because Cuomo is deeply unpopular among Democrats — and most New Yorkers — because of his scandal-riddled tenure.

Mamdani, who was born in Uganda and naturalized as a U.S. citizen in 2018, is running for mayor of the nation’s largest, richest city on a radical left-wing platform.

His extreme, anti-American agenda includes “Trump-proofing NYC” by making it “the strongest sanctuary city in the country.”

The Democrat has vowed to kick ICE out of the city, expand “transgender” healthcare services, build more low-income housing projects, and socialize grocery stores.

In short, Zohran Mamdani wants to turn NYC into an impoverished, crime-infested, socialist dumping ground for unvetted armies of illegal aliens, abortion superfans, and transgender wannabes.

The New York Young Republican Club’s plea for Mamdani’s deportation comes three weeks after Republican Councilwoman Vickie Paladino called for his deportation.

“Let’s just talk about how insane it is to elect someone to any major office who hasn’t even been a US citizen for ten years — much less a radical leftist who actually hates everything about the country and is here specifically to undermine everything we’ve ever been about,” Paladin wrote June 2 on X.

“Deport,” she added.

Let’s just talk about how insane it is to elect someone to any major office who hasn’t even been a US citizen for ten years—much less a radical leftist who actually hates everything about the country and is here specifically to undermine everything we’ve ever been about. Deport. https://t.co/Xv4bQWUuSI — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) June 3, 2025

Interestingly, it’s not just Republicans who are outraged by Mamdani’s possible ascension to the mayorship.

According to Axios, “Many Democratic leaders and donors are panicking” about the potentially damaging impact he could have on their party.

“On Wednesday, many Democratic lawmakers and officials either denounced Mamdani or notably declined to rally around him,” the outlet reported.

Among his critics is Rep. Laura Gillen of New York, who blasted Mamdani as the “absolute wrong choice for New York.”

In a blistering statement, Gillen warned, the Muslim socialist is simply “too extreme to lead New York City.”

She also sounded the alarm on his far-left agenda, which calls for defunding the police and increasing taxes.

See my statement on the New York City mayoral primary election below: pic.twitter.com/cqnKhGY1DB — Laura Gillen (@LauraAGillen) June 25, 2025

Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi of New York has also said he has “serious concerns” about Mamdani’s radical left-wing platform.

I had serious concerns about Assemblyman Mamdani before yesterday, and that is one of the reasons I endorsed his opponent. Those concerns remain. — Tom Suozzi (@Tom_Suozzi) June 25, 2025

While the New York Young Republican Club has the right idea in demanding Mamdani’s deportation, that’s unlikely since he’s a U.S. citizen who (as far as we know) did not break any immigration laws during his naturalization process.

Moreover, the Communist Control Act of 1954 has rarely been enforced and would ignite legal challenges, if invoked now.

Mamdani still has hurdles to clear before the Nov. 4 mayoral election, so he shouldn’t celebrate just yet. That said, his primary win is a tragic reflection on just how far New York has fallen in recent years.

