SECTIONS
Just In: Facebook Just Silenced Political Speech in America. And No One Seems To Care. Read Here.
Politics US News
Print

Trump Urges ‘Chuck & Nancy, Call Me’ for Democrat Help on Border Solution

President Donald Trump speaks to a crowd of supporters during a rally at the International Air Response facility on October 19, 2018 in Mesa, Arizona.Ralph Freso / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump speaks to a crowd of supporters during a rally at the International Air Response facility on October 19, 2018 in Mesa, Arizona.(Ralph Freso / Getty Images)

By Chris Agee
at 10:30am
Print

President Donald Trump solicited input from across the aisle via Twitter this weekend, asking Democratic Party leaders to sit down for a discussion of “new immigration laws.”

As The Hill reported, Trump suggested the issue could be resolved in a matter of minutes.

“If the Democrats would stop being obstructionists and come together, we could write up and agree to new immigration laws in less than one hour,” the president tweeted.

TRENDING: Angry Mob of Protesters Confronts Nancy Pelosi – ‘Socialism Sucks’

Trump argued that the minority party in Congress is causing “needless pain and suffering” by opposing his immigration policy.

The tweet came just hours after he held a campaign rally in Arizona during which he expressed similar criticism.

Trump cited his concern that “hardened criminals” had infiltrated a caravan of migrants emboldened by the promise of lax immigration laws in the U.S.

He described the Democrats’ platform as an effort to turn the nation into “a giant sanctuary city for criminal aliens” in contrast to the Republican Party belief that “our country should be a sanctuary for law-abiding Americans.”

Should Trump meet with Democrats to address immigration?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Attempting to rally GOP voters to the polls next month, Trump said a wave of support for Democrats could signal a “big flashing light” attracting criminals to the border.

“Republicans believe welfare should be protected for truly needy Americans that need it,” Trump said.

He said his administration is “doing very well with Hispanic Americans” thus far in his first term.

“Because you know what? They want safety at the border,” he said. “They want great jobs.”

In his tweet on Saturday, Trump specifically called out Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

RELATED: Trump Calls Out ‘Extreme’ Democrats at Packed Arizona Rally

“Look at the horrors taking place on the Border,” he tweeted. “Chuck & Nancy, call me!”

The call for a bipartisan solution has some supporters of Trump’s hard-line immigration policy worried.

NumbersUSA Deputy Director Chris Chmielenski told The Hill that a border wall is “the biggest symbol of Trump,” adding that the president “really, really wants” it to be funded.

“And that’s our biggest fear, is that he’s going to give up amnesty to get a border wall,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Pastor Brunson and his wife, Norine on CBS.CBS News / screen shot

Pastor Brunson’s Wife Reveals Dream She Had Before Meeting Trump – ‘I Knew Exactly What I Was Supposed to Pray’

Chris Agee

NYT Board Member Turns on Hillary, Tells Her To Be Quiet, Get Off Campaign Trail

Evie Fordham

Terry James Albury walking out of sentencing.Antonio pi scata / Twitter

Former FBI Agent Sentenced to Four Years in Prison for Leaking Documents

Savannah Pointer

John Rich of Big & Rich performs onstage at the 33rd Annual Kiss 99.9 Chili Cookoff at CB Smith Park on Jan. 20, 2018, in Pembroke Pines, Florida.Johnny Louis / Getty Images

Country Music Star Comes Out in Support of Republican Marsha Blackburn

Savannah Pointer

Ted Cruz, left, and Donald Trump, right.Bob Levey / Getty Images for Left/Right TV; Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images

‘Unprecedented’ Response to Trump-Cruz Rally Forces a Venue Change

Chris Agee

Former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly, left, and his replacement, Tucker Carlson, right, are Nos. 1 and 2 on The New York Times bestsellers list.

Bill O’Reilly Unseats His Fox News Replacement as He Skyrockets to the Top of the Bestseller Charts

Martin Gottesfeld

Zach Gibson / Getty Images

Man Who Fought To Save Justina Pelletier from the Government Endorses Ted Cruz

Jack Davis

A fraudulent signature is shown in a report on ballot fraud arrests in Texas.

Texas Voter Fraud Ring Busted, Slapped with Nearly 30 Felony Charges

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.