Trump Urges ‘Chuck & Nancy, Call Me’ for Democrat Help on Border Solution

President Donald Trump solicited input from across the aisle via Twitter this weekend, asking Democratic Party leaders to sit down for a discussion of “new immigration laws.”

As The Hill reported, Trump suggested the issue could be resolved in a matter of minutes.

“If the Democrats would stop being obstructionists and come together, we could write up and agree to new immigration laws in less than one hour,” the president tweeted.

If the Democrats would stop being obstructionists and come together, we could write up and agree to new immigration laws in less than one hour. Look at the needless pain and suffering that they are causing. Look at the horrors taking place on the Border. Chuck & Nancy, call me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2018

TRENDING: Angry Mob of Protesters Confronts Nancy Pelosi – ‘Socialism Sucks’

Trump argued that the minority party in Congress is causing “needless pain and suffering” by opposing his immigration policy.

The tweet came just hours after he held a campaign rally in Arizona during which he expressed similar criticism.

Trump cited his concern that “hardened criminals” had infiltrated a caravan of migrants emboldened by the promise of lax immigration laws in the U.S.

He described the Democrats’ platform as an effort to turn the nation into “a giant sanctuary city for criminal aliens” in contrast to the Republican Party belief that “our country should be a sanctuary for law-abiding Americans.”

Should Trump meet with Democrats to address immigration? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Attempting to rally GOP voters to the polls next month, Trump said a wave of support for Democrats could signal a “big flashing light” attracting criminals to the border.

“Republicans believe welfare should be protected for truly needy Americans that need it,” Trump said.

He said his administration is “doing very well with Hispanic Americans” thus far in his first term.

“Because you know what? They want safety at the border,” he said. “They want great jobs.”

In his tweet on Saturday, Trump specifically called out Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

RELATED: Trump Calls Out ‘Extreme’ Democrats at Packed Arizona Rally

“Look at the horrors taking place on the Border,” he tweeted. “Chuck & Nancy, call me!”

The call for a bipartisan solution has some supporters of Trump’s hard-line immigration policy worried.

NumbersUSA Deputy Director Chris Chmielenski told The Hill that a border wall is “the biggest symbol of Trump,” adding that the president “really, really wants” it to be funded.

“And that’s our biggest fear, is that he’s going to give up amnesty to get a border wall,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.