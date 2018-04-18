The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
Politics
Print

Trump Urges Congress To Act After Supreme Court Strikes Down Deportation Law

By Kevin Daley
April 18, 2018 at 2:20pm

Print

President Donald Trump called on Congress to enact legislation allowing the government to deport non-citizens convicted of certain felonies.

The effort comes after the U.S. Supreme Court found a major federal removal law unconstitutional.

A five-justice majority that included Trump’s nominee, Justice Neil Gorsuch, found the statute was unconstitutionally vague, raising the prospect of an easy legislative fix.

“Unless Congress acts, the United States government will be unable to remove from our communities many non-citizens convicted of violent felonies, including in some cases domestic assault and battery, burglary, and child abuse,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said after the ruling.

“It is a matter of vital public safety for Congress to act now,” she added.

Trump followed Huckabee’s statement with a series of tweets.

Do you support the deportation of illegal immigrants who commit felonies?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Tuesday’s decision, Sessions v. Dimaya, addressed a provision of the Immigration and Nationality Act that sanctions the deportation of any non-citizen convicted of an aggravated felony.

The statute includes a number of offenses that qualify as aggravated felonies and a catchall provision for any crime that “involves a substantial risk that physical force against the person or property of another may be used.”

Justice Elena Kagan’s opinion for the court struck down the catchall provision, given its similarity to another statute the Court overturned in 2015.

Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor joined Kagan’s opinion in full.

Gorsuch joined significant portions of the ruling and wrote a separate opinion expounding his views on a related subject.

RELATED: Stormy Daniels Describes Man Who She Says Threatened Her, Reveals Forensic Sketch

Congress has generally struggled to affect reforms in the immigration area. Senate Democrats led a two-day shutdown to extract concessions from Republicans on DACA recipients and members of their family in mid-January. The effort ultimately failed.

Other immigration compromises have failed to satisfy the president.

A version of this article previously appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Donald Trump, Illegal Immigration, Supreme Court

By: Kevin Daley on April 18, 2018 at 2:20pm

Popular Right Now

Will Racke

dick's sporting goods

Dick’s Literally Destroying AR-15 Inventory Instead of Selling Back to Manufacturers

Becky Loggia

Pelosi Claims Mueller Was Fired

Randy DeSoto

hillary clinton

Clinton Campaign, DNC Laundered $84 Million to State Parties To Avoid Campaign Finance Laws – Report

Kevin Daley

Neil Gorsuch

Justice Gorsuch Made Supreme Court History with Brand New Hire for 2018 Term

Jack Davis

james comey

Talk of Comey Obstruction of Justice Begins Within Hours of First TV Interviews

Jack Davis

nikki haley

Nikki Haley Warns of Chemical Attack Within US: ‘If We’re Not Smart’

Jack Davis

textbook

New High School Textbook Teaches Students Trump Deals with ‘Mental Instability’

Chuck Ross

Clinton Insider Skewers Comey: ‘Lying, Renegade Narcissistic’

Recently Posted