President-elect Donald Trump is urging the GOP to help the Harris campaign pay off its debts in the name of unity.
(Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images; SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

Trump Urges GOP to Pay off Harris Campaign's Debts in the Name of 'Unity'

 By Michael Austin  November 10, 2024 at 11:48am
In a surprising turn of events, President-elect Donald Trump is urging the Republican Party to help Kamala Harris’ campaign pay off its outstanding debt.

The move falls in line with Trump’s recent calls to unify the country.

Trump made the request publicly via an X post on Saturday evening.

“I am very surprised that the Democrats, who fought a hard and valiant fight in the 2020 Presidential Election, raising a record amount of money, didn’t have lots of $’s left over. Now they are being squeezed by vendors and others,” Trump wrote.

Do you agree with Trump's plan for "unity"?

“Whatever we can do to help them during this difficult period, I would strongly recommend we, as a Party and for the sake of desperately needed UNITY, do. We have a lot of money left over in that our biggest asset in the campaign was “Earned Media,” and that doesn’t cost very much. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Politico’s Christopher Cadelago was the first to report on the Harris campaign’s debt problem.

Despite raising over $1 billion, and despite having $118 “in the bank” on Oct. 16, the Harris campaign managed to spend its way into debt.

The campaign currently owes at least $20 million, according to Cadelago.

Despite having lost the election, the Harris campaign is still asking for donations, though the campaign claims these donations will be used to help “a handful of Senate and House races still too close to call.”

The Saturday social media post wasn’t Trump’s first message of unity.

In his Nov. 6 acceptance speech, Trump spoke on his desire to unify the divided United States.



“It’s time to put the divisions of the past four years behind us. It’s time to unite…,” Trump said. “Success will bring us together.”

“Success is going to bring us together and we are going to start by all putting America first.”

