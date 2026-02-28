Trump Urges Iranian People to Rise Up Against Their Regime Following Strikes: 'Take Over Your Government'

The fighting that began Saturday has a very clear endgame, according to President Donald Trump: The end of the current Iranian regime.

Trump’s message to the American people, delivered at 2:30 a.m. ET Saturday, told the Iranian people to take cover while attacks were under way, then to topple their government.

“When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will be probably your only chance for generations. For many years, you have asked for America’s help, but you never got it. No president was willing to do what I am willing to do tonight,” he said.

“Now you have a president who is giving you what you want, so let’s see how you respond. America is backing you with overwhelming strength and devastating force,” he said.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin: “The Ayatollah’s life is hanging on by a thread at this point” pic.twitter.com/vraJmwXxJm — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 28, 2026

“Now is the time to seize control of your destiny and to unleash the prosperous and glorious future that is close within your reach. This is the moment for action. Do not let it pass,” he said.

The attacks drew a mixed reaction around the globe.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres condemned “today’s military escalation in the Middle East,” according to CBS.

French President Emmanuel Macron was also a critic, saying the attack had “grave consequences” for international stability, the network reported.

“The ongoing escalation is dangerous for all. It must stop,” he said.

I don’t think people appreciate just how monumentally the world will change with this regime gone. We are looking at a country of 90 million people, in the Middle East no less, ridding itself of islamic extremism and becoming a pro-West bastion. History is in the making. — 𝐍𝐢𝐨𝐡 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐠 🇮🇷 ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) February 28, 2026

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy backed the attacks.

“It is only fair to give the Iranian people a chance to get rid of the terrorist regime, to get rid of it and guarantee the safety of all nations that have suffered from terror originating in Iran,” Zelenskyy said. “It is important that the United States is determined. And whenever America is determined, global criminals weaken.”

Former Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia condemned the attack calling it “a war with Iran on behalf of Israel,” adding, “Another foreign war for foreign people for foreign regime change. For what?”

Trump told The Washington Post “All I want is freedom for the people.”

“I want a safe nation, and that’s what we’re going to have,” he said in a 4 a.m. phone interview on Saturday.

🚨 BREAKING: The U.S. and Israel have blown up the Office of the Supreme Leader of Iran Iranians can be heard cheering the strike in this video which comes after Iran massacred tens of thousands of its own people last month Trump appears to be going for regime change pic.twitter.com/gsCKALXG9s — Ryan Saavedra (@RyanSaavedra) February 28, 2026

In his video statement, Trump noted that “for 47 years, the Iranian regime has chanted ‘Death to America’ and waged an unending campaign of bloodshed and mass murder targeting the United States, our troops and the innocent people in many, many countries,” Trump said. “It’s been mass terror, and we’re not going to put up with it any longer.”

In addition to ensuring Iran can never have a nuclear weapon, Trump framed his plans this way: “We are going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground. It will be totally again obliterated. We are going to annihilate their navy.”

Trump noted that “the Iranian regime seeks to kill” and that “the lives of courageous American heroes may be lost and we may have casualties. That often happens in war. But we’re doing this — not for now — we’re doing this for the future, and it is a noble mission.”

“We pray for every service member as they selflessly risk their lives to ensure that Americans and our children will never be threatened by a nuclear-armed Iran. We ask God to protect all of our heroes in harm’s way, and we trust that with His help, the men and women of the armed forces will prevail,” Trump said.

