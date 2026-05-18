Trump Urges Kentucky Voters to Oust Thomas Massie Ahead of Primary: 'Must Be Thrown Out of Office'

President Donald Trump went after GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky in a Sunday Truth Social post, urging voters to oust the veteran congressman in favor of his primary challenger.

“Third Rate Congressman Thomas Massie, a Weak and Pathetic RINO from the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky, a place I love, and won big SIX TIMES, including all Primaries, must be thrown out of office, ASAP!” Trump wrote. “He is the Worst ‘Republican’ Congressman in History, voting against Tax Cuts, the Wall, Law Enforcement, and in favor of the Transgender Mutilization of our Children, Men playing in Women’s Sports, and so many more horrible things.

“The incredible people of Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District gave us a mandate to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,” he continued. “And the person that will help us do that is Navy SEAL, Army Ranger, and Fifth Generation Kentucky Farmer, Captain Ed Gallrein, a true America First Patriot.”

The commander in chief said Gallrein is a “brave combat veteran” who has the “wisdom and courage” necessary to defend the United States.

“Additionally, as a very successful Businessman, Ed knows how to Create GREAT Jobs, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Support our Amazing Farmers and American Agriculture, Unleash American Energy Dominance, and Champion our Nation’s Golden Age,” Trump added.

“In Congress, he will fight tirelessly to Keep our now very Secure Border, SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment.”

https://t.co/o9Rgmz09y7 — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) May 17, 2026

The president said voters in Kentucky are becoming “wise” to Massie’s tactics and accused the congressman of voting against Republican interests, while “making life very easy for the Radical Left.”

“Unlike ‘lightweight’ Massie, a totally ineffective LOSER who has failed us so badly, CAPTAIN ED GALLREIN IS A WINNER WHO WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN,” Trump declared. “Election Day is Tuesday, May 19th. VOTE FOR ED GALLREIN — HE HAS MY COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump’s post came just days after a new independent poll among likely GOP voters in Northern Kentucky found that Massie is trailing Gallrein.

Quantus Insights surveyed 908 respondents from May 11-12 and found 48.3 percent of likely voters plan to support Gallrein in the May 19 primary, while Massie trailed with 43.1 percent. Another 7.6 percent are still undecided.

The poll’s margin of error was +/- 3.3 percent.

Trump also called out Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado on Saturday for supporting Massie, calling her “weak minded” and asking if anyone is willing to primary her.

“Is anyone interested in running against Weak Minded Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s Fourth Congressional District?” the president wrote on Truth Social. “You remember Lauren moved to the District when it became obvious that she couldn’t win in her original Congressional District (The Third!) — A Carpetbagger, indeed!”

He added, “Boebert is campaigning for the Worst ‘Republican’ Congressman in the History of our Country, Thomas Massie, of the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky, and anybody who can be that dumb deserves a good Primary fight!”

Trump also said he may withdraw his endorsement of Boebert if “the right person came along.”

Boebert replied to the president’s comments on X, writing, “Yes, I saw the President’s post. No, I’m not mad or offended. I knew the risks when I agreed to stand by my friend Thomas Massie. I was, and will be, America First, America Always, and MAGA. Onward.”

Yes, I saw the President’s post. No, I’m not mad or offended. I knew the risks when I agreed to stand by my friend Thomas Massie. I was, and will be, America First, America Always, and MAGA. Onward 🇺🇸 — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 16, 2026

There is a growing anti-incumbent sentiment among GOP voters this primary season.

Earlier this month, after several state GOP senators from Indiana refused to redraw their congressional map to help increase the Republican House majority, Trump endorsed their primary challengers and managed to defeat five of them.

In addition, Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who voted to convict Trump during his 2021 impeachment trial, finished third in his primary and lost to

Trump-backed GOP Rep. Julia Letlow. She will now advance to a runoff against state Treasurer John Fleming because neither of them reached a majority.

There is also a runoff set for later this month in Texas that could see another longtime incumbent ousted from Congress.

Sen. John Cornyn of Texas will face off against state Attorney General Ken Paxton on May 26, with the “SAVE America Act” being a major issue of the campaign.

At one point, Paxton said he would consider dropping out of the race entirely if the Senate managed to pass the election integrity measure.

It cleared the House of Representatives in early 2026, but has stalled in the upper chamber.

Despite pressure from Trump, Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota has refused to eliminate the filibuster rule, meaning the GOP would need 60 votes, rather than a simple majority.

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