It’s almost like criminality and the Somali community in Minnesota go together like bananas and rice. You know?

Almost a year after rampant fraud and violence led to a crackdown against the immigrant community in the Twin Cities area, the bad actors haven’t exactly cooled their heels — and President Donald Trump is calling on the state’s voters to stop the “Violence, Murder, and Mayhem all over the State.”

In a message posted to Truth Social on Thursday afternoon, Trump said that top Democratic officials needed to ask the federal government for help, after a massive gun battle earlier in the week led local law enforcement to say that Somali gangs near Minneapolis were seeking revenge.

The president’s message also comes as Democrats are facing unexpectedly close polls in the Senate and gubernatorial races, with Republicans nipping at the Democrats’ heels.

“The once Great State of Minnesota is being taken over by Somali Immigrants. There is Violence, Murder, and Mayhem all over the State. The people of Minnesota must fight back,” Trump said in the Thursday post.

“You have been robbed, and abandoned by your State Government. Your Governor is an incompetent thief who doesn’t want to get involved,” he said, again throwing shade at lame-duck Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz.

“He just wants to get out of town with as much as he can steal, and then, lead a quiet life. The Somalians should not be allowed to get away with what they are doing. They view you as weak and stupid people. Fight back Minnesota, fight back! If you need, the Federal Government will come to your rescue.”

“Governor Tim Walz, and Mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, must immediately ask for Federal help — and leave the rest to us!” Trump added.

JUST IN: President Trump posts on Truth social, and all the fraud and crime the Somalian refugees have caused in the state of Minnesota. Not to mention the fifth district voting in Ilhan Omar and what a disaster she’s been. https://t.co/2WMAFzBviS — Commentary Trump Daily Posts (@TrumpDailyPosts) October 8, 2026

The post came after several bouts of violence led to shootings in the suburbs of Eden Prairie and Bloomington, Fox News reported, with over 100 shell casings recovered by police.

Authorities said the culprits were Somali gang members involved in drug dealing and fraud schemes.

“We have the opportunity to fix it,” Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher said.

“It’s early. Once they evolve into drugs, we’re in trouble. Once they evolve into money, more money, we are in trouble.”

However, as Fox News noted, he wasn’t counting on much help.

“Fletcher estimated that about 300 juveniles are involved and said part of the problem lies in the Somali gangs’ relative novelty to local law enforcement and what he characterized as a reluctance to aggressively prosecute offenders across the river in Minneapolis,” the outlet reported.

This has been, more or less, the same old story since the Somali fraud scandal first broke out in the open last year — including the revelation that it could have been confronted earlier, but authorities declined to pursue the matter based in large part on fear of being labeled racists.

Should federal intervention be requested to tackle crime in Minnesota? Yes, definitely No, it should remain local Unsure Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, definitely 99% (153 votes) No, it should remain local 1% (1 vote) Unsure 1% (1 vote)

And then, when the Trump administration came in to clean up, the same Democratic politicians egged on the people violently opposing Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations and other federal interventions.

This, of course, included the woman involved in the infamous “bananas and rice” clip, in which she struggled to talk about the Somali experience in America.

BREAKING: Nasra Ahmed, the lady who went viral for saying “Somalia is more then bananas and rice”, has been arrested in Minneapolis for assauIting federal officers. https://t.co/ELvcNb4FFS — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 28, 2026

Perhaps, then, it shouldn’t be such a surprise that in a year where Democrats would ordinarily be in a good electoral position, both critical Minnesota races are statistically closer than would be expected.

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar was supposed to be a shoo-in to replace Walz as governor when she announced her candidacy, but the most recent poll in the race showed her just two points ahead of state House Speaker Lisa Demuth, the Republican nominee.

Meanwhile, Democratic Senate nominee and current Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan is only slightly ahead of her Republican opponent, longtime ESPN personality Michele Tafoya.

Rest assured, if the Democrats don’t look for support from Washington, Republicans will. Unlike the people who allowed rampant fraud and gang violence in Minneapolis, the GOP can put a stop to it posthaste. That’s as good a promise as any to the beleaguered residents of the Gopher State.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.