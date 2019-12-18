Trump Urges His Supporters To 'Say a Prayer' as Impeachment Day Arrives

As House Democrats prepared to pass articles of impeachment against him, President Donald Trump urged Americans to turn to a higher authority than the Democratic majority in the House.

“Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!” Trump tweeted as part of an early morning stream of posts.

Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019

Trump’s tweet touched a chord across America.

To my fellow Trump supporters, let us pray before the impeachment debate begins. Dear God, please continue to protect Donald Trump and his family regardless of the results today. We trust that whatever happens, it happens according to Your plan. Amen! 🇺🇸 #Trump2020 #impeachment pic.twitter.com/vspN0AcT3X — Kay (@TrumpMAGAx) December 18, 2019

The majority of the American people support President Donald J.TRUMP and I ask for Americans please support and pray for President Donald Trump, PRESIDENT DONALD J.TRUMP IS a CHAMPION and The BEST PRESIDENT AMERICA HAS EVER HAD. I LOVE DONALD J.TRUMP. pic.twitter.com/vyS3MZSOKF — Michael Hockensmith (@Michael90375708) December 18, 2019

To America. Pray for President Trump today, he is being persecuted by a bunch of communist criminals called the Democrat Party God help President Trump. God help America @GOPChairwoman — Stephen Szydlik (@SteveSzydlik) December 18, 2019

Trump said Tuesday that he does not plan to watch the House on TV as it votes on two articles of impeachment that are almost certain to pass. The votes are expected to take place Wednesday evening.

“Look, it’s a hoax. The whole impeachment thing is a hoax. We look forward to getting on to the Senate. We’re not entitled to lawyers. We’re not entitled to witnesses. We’re not entitled to anything in the House. It’s a total sham when you have a guy like Shifty Schiff go out and make up a statement that I’ve made,” Trump said during a White House event, referring to to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff of California.

“And because of immunity — he has House immunity — because of immunity, he can’t be prosecuted. He — he took a statement and totally made it up,” Trump said, according to a White House media pool report. “It was a lie. It was a fraud. And you just can’t do those things. So, you know, look, this has been a total sham from the beginning. Everybody knows it.”

Trump said the silver lining of impeachment is that it has brought Republicans together.

“I’ve never seen the Republican Party so united. We got — on our last vote, as you know, we got 100 percent of the vote. I believe the Senate is equally as well united. I watched Mitch McConnell this morning. I watched numerous people last night — senators — and I think we’re equally well united,” he said.

Trump framed Wednesday’s vote as simply a part of the battle he has faced since the start of his campaign.

“They know it’s a hoax. It’s a witch hunt. And it’s just a continuation. It’s been going on now for almost three years. And it probably started before I even won the election,” he said.

After the House vote Wednesday, the Senate will consider the articles passed by the House. A two-thirds majority is required to convict Trump on any charges, thus removing him from office.

The Senate has a 53-47 Republican majority, and multiple Republican senators have said if there was a case against Trump, House Democrats failed to make it.

“The House impeachment articles are a joke, Laura, as you pointed out. They don’t even charge a crime,” Republican Sen. Josh Hawley told host Laura Ingraham this week on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle.”

“Let’s remember what an impeachment is,” he said. “[It’s] like an indictment and then it comes to the Senate for a trial. If you had the evidence for a crime, they would have charged the crime and put it in the articles of impeachment. They didn’t because they don’t have anything. This whole thing is a joke, and it’s time to get the president exonerated.”

Hawley said it was up to House Democrats to prove Trump did something wrong, and they failed.

“We have seen the hearings. Look, there is nothing there, and they didn’t charge a crime, Laura,” he said. “I can tell you, there’s no way I’m voting for impeachment for someone who has not committed any impeachable offenses.”

