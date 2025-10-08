Share
Grocery bags with food from the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, WIC, sit in a shopping cart before being loaded into a vehicle in Jackson, Mississippi, on Oct. 3, 2013.
Grocery bags with food from the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, WIC, sit in a shopping cart before being loaded into a vehicle in Jackson, Mississippi, on Oct. 3, 2013. (Rogelio V. Solis - File / AP)

Trump to Use Profits from Dem-Opposed Tariffs to Save Women and Children's Food Program During Dem Government Shutdown

 By Jack Davis  October 8, 2025 at 6:05am
In its continued effort to steamroll conventional tactics and apply unprecedented innovation to running the federal government, President Donald Trump will steer tariff revenue to a program that feeds infants to keep it operating while the federal government is shut down.

The Women Infants and Children program, still known as WIC even though its official name is the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, was in potential danger of running out of cash amid the government shutdown, for which Trump has blamed Democrats.

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump-style innovation would come to the rescue.

“The Democrats are so cruel in their continual votes to shut down the government that they forced the WIC program for the most vulnerable women and children to run out this week,” she said in a post on X.

“Thankfully, President Trump and the White House have identified a creative solution to transfer resources from Section 232 tariff revenue to this critical program. The Trump White House will not allow impoverished mothers and their babies to go hungry because of the Democrats’ political games,” she wrote.

The tariff revenue will cover WIC costs “for the foreseeable future,” a White House representative said, according to Fox News.

WIC hands out debit cards that allow low-income women to buy baby formula and foods such as eggs, fruits, milk, vegetables, and yogurt, according to the New York Post.

Should Trump fund welfare programs like this during the government shutdown?

The program cost $7.6 billion in the 2025 federal fiscal year.

Trump’s tariffs have brought in about $190 billion this year, much of it under Section 232, which allowed Trump to say they were imposed for national security reasons.

As often with Trump’s unconventional approach to solving problems, CNN found someone to question whether it could be done.

Chris Towner, policy director at the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, questioned whether the move was legal without Congress approving the spending.

“The problem isn’t that they don’t have the money — it’s that Congress hasn’t told them they can spend it,” he said.

When CNN contacted the White House for a response, it was referred to Leavitt’s post.

Even before the announcement linking tariff revenue with WIC, the Department of Agriculture told state agencies last week it would allocation up to $150 million in money to state WIC agencies to cover shortfalls.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

