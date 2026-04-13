Trump Uses DoorDash to Order McDonald's Before WH News Conference, Tips Driver $100

President Donald Trump tipped a DoorDash driver with a $100 bill after she delivered his favorite fast food, McDonald’s, to the Oval Office on Monday.

Sharon Simmons, who has worked with DoorDash since 2022, earned $11,000 in tips last year, which will all be federal income tax-free thanks to the “Big Beautiful Bill” passed last summer, the White House said.

“This doesn’t look staged, does it?” Trump joked as he answered the door at the Oval Office and stepped outside to meet Simmons, who was wearing a “DoorDash Grandma” t-shirt.

She handed the president two bags of McDonald’s food, saying, “They’re all your favorites.”

“Trump has said previously that his favorite meals from the Golden Arches include the Filet-O-Fish sandwich, Big Macs, french fries, and a chocolate shake,” the New York Post reported.

Simmons confirmed that she was able to deduct her $11,000 in tip earnings from her total income subject to taxes in 2025.

“We call it the Great ‘Big Beautiful Bill.’ We should call it the ‘Great Big Beautiful Tax Cut Bill,’” Trump asserted.

“So the no tax on tips is something special,” the president said.

“It’s very special,” Simmons agreed, although she would not confirm whether she voted for Trump.

President Trump appeared to accept a McDonald’s order from a “Doordash Grandma” before addressing the media at the White House. pic.twitter.com/qvrTHAwS4m — ABC News (@ABC) April 13, 2026

A reporter asked Simmons whether the White House tipped her well.

“Potentially,” she answered, as Trump said, “Wait,” and handed her a $100 bill.

“Yes, very!” Simmons then told the reporter.

🚨 LMAO! A DoorDash driver was just asked if the White House is a good tipper DRIVER: “Ummm…” POTUS: “WAIT!” *pulls out $100 bill* DRIVER: “Yes! Very!” 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/cUMjl7QWrl — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 13, 2026

The president pointed to the reporter and said, “Thank you. You reminded me.”

Tax refunds are up over 10 percent this year, on average, as tens of millions of Americans take advantage of the “No Tax on Tips” and “No Tax on Overtime” provisions, among others, in the “Big Beautiful Bill.”

IRS statistics showed that as of March 27, the agency had issued nearly 63 million refunds with a cumulative total of $221.7 billion refunded.

On average, taxpayers are receiving $3,521 back this year.

The White House noted that Americans earning $15,000 to $80,000 per year are receiving a 15 percent tax cut on average.

More than 5.5 million Americans have claimed “No Tax on Tips” so far, with an average deduction of over $7,100, while over 25 million have claimed “No Tax on Overtime,” with an average deduction of over $3,000.

The IRS pointed out that the maximum deduction for “No Tax on Tips” is $25,000, and for “No Tax on Overtime,” the maximum amount is $12,500, or $25,000 for joint filers.

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