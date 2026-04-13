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President Donald Trump speaks with a DoorDash delivery worker after she delivered McDonald's at the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 13, 2026.
President Donald Trump speaks with a DoorDash delivery worker after she delivered McDonald's at the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 13, 2026. (Brendan Smialowski - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Uses DoorDash to Order McDonald's Before WH News Conference, Tips Driver $100

 By Randy DeSoto  April 13, 2026 at 3:15pm
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President Donald Trump tipped a DoorDash driver with a $100 bill after she delivered his favorite fast food, McDonald’s, to the Oval Office on Monday.

Sharon Simmons, who has worked with DoorDash since 2022, earned $11,000 in tips last year, which will all be federal income tax-free thanks to the “Big Beautiful Bill” passed last summer, the White House said.

“This doesn’t look staged, does it?” Trump joked as he answered the door at the Oval Office and stepped outside to meet Simmons, who was wearing a “DoorDash Grandma” t-shirt.

She handed the president two bags of McDonald’s food, saying, “They’re all your favorites.”

“Trump has said previously that his favorite meals from the Golden Arches include the Filet-O-Fish sandwich, Big Macs, french fries, and a chocolate shake,” the New York Post reported.

Simmons confirmed that she was able to deduct her $11,000 in tip earnings from her total income subject to taxes in 2025.

“We call it the Great ‘Big Beautiful Bill.’ We should call it the ‘Great Big Beautiful Tax Cut Bill,’” Trump asserted.

“So the no tax on tips is something special,” the president said.

“It’s very special,” Simmons agreed, although she would not confirm whether she voted for Trump.

A reporter asked Simmons whether the White House tipped her well.

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“Potentially,” she answered, as Trump said, “Wait,” and handed her a $100 bill.

“Yes, very!” Simmons then told the reporter.

The president pointed to the reporter and said, “Thank you. You reminded me.”

Tax refunds are up over 10 percent this year, on average, as tens of millions of Americans take advantage of the “No Tax on Tips” and “No Tax on Overtime” provisions, among others, in the “Big Beautiful Bill.”

IRS statistics showed that as of March 27, the agency had issued nearly 63 million refunds with a cumulative total of $221.7 billion refunded.

On average, taxpayers are receiving $3,521 back this year.

The White House noted that Americans earning $15,000 to $80,000 per year are receiving a 15 percent tax cut on average.

More than 5.5 million Americans have claimed “No Tax on Tips” so far, with an average deduction of over $7,100, while over 25 million have claimed “No Tax on Overtime,” with an average deduction of over $3,000.

The IRS pointed out that the maximum deduction for “No Tax on Tips” is $25,000, and for “No Tax on Overtime,” the maximum amount is $12,500, or $25,000 for joint filers.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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