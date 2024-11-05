Trump Uses Infamous Kamala Harris Answer to Respond to Reporter

If former President Donald Trump — the GOP presidential nominee — is at all nervous about the ongoing presidential election, he’s certainly not showing it.

In fact, Trump appeared to be relaxed enough to crack jokes and take shots at his chief political rival and Democratic presidential candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris, in front of reporters after he cast his vote in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Speaking alongside his wife, Melania Trump, the former president addressed the media after casting his vote, and he gave a number of interesting responses.

“Republicans have shown up in force,” Trump said. “So, we’ll see how it turns out, but it seems that they have really shown up in force.”

“Do you have any regrets?” Trump: “I can’t think of any.” pic.twitter.com/kidnnaHQwP — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 5, 2024

Trump then relayed an anecdote about how Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick personally called him in awe about the voter turnout in the Lone Star State.

When the former president turned it back to the reporters, he somehow picked up on a lone question about regret amid a sea of voices.

“Look, regrets — you always have regrets,” Trump said after one reporter asked him about the subject. “I can’t think of any, to be honest.

“To use her expression: ‘I can’t think of any.'”

The “her” mentioned above is in reference to Harris, who was skewered for giving a similar response, albeit to a question with a wildly different context.

Back in early October, when her campaign first began showing significant cracks in the armor, Harris appeared on “The View” and was effectively asked what she would have done differently, in hindsight, than incumbent President Joe Biden.

“There is not a thing that comes to mind,” the vice president said then.

Somehow, when given a second chance to answer the same question on a subsequent appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Harris’ response didn’t really improve.

“I’m obviously not Joe Biden,” she told Colbert. “I’m not Donald Trump.”

Trump provided a bit more context when explaining why he wasn’t especially regretful about his presidential bid.

“Look, I ran a great campaign,” Trump said. “I think it was maybe the best of the three [presidential campaigns in 2016, 2020 and 2024].

“We did great in the first one. We did much better in the second one, but something happened.”

Trump then reiterated that he felt that this 2024 presidential bid is the most effective campaign he’s run.

